Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to starring in blockbuster films, but even for a seasoned Marvel veteran, landing a role in Jurassic World Rebirth was a childhood dream come true. Speaking to Vanity Fair for an extended preview of the newest dinosaur movie, Johansson opened up about her deep-rooted love for Jurassic Park—and how she managed to keep it under wraps when meeting with Steven Spielberg to discuss the latest installment in the iconic franchise. Johansson, who stars as covert operations expert Zora Bennett in Rebirth, confessed that she’s been a die-hard fan of the original 1993 film since childhood.

“I was really crazy about the film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year,” she revealed. Despite her lifelong obsession, she kept her inner superfan hidden when she finally met Spielberg to discuss the project. “I hadn’t really sat with him and talked about work, and we spent hours just catching up and chatting. Then at some point, many hours into it, he was like, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about Jurassic. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’ I said, ‘It is actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.’”

As surreal as the moment was, Johansson chose not to mention the pup tent. “I was like, ‘He’s going to think I’m this weird stalker.’ I thought, ‘Just be professional. Don’t seem desperate. Don’t mention the tent.’” In hindsight, she admitted, “I probably should have just told him.”

Who Does Scarlett Johansson Play in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'?

Johansson’s enthusiasm for the franchise made her role in Rebirth even more special. Her character, Zora Bennett, is the leader of a recovery team sent to an island near the equator to try and grab some dino DNA, but this time, it's for humanitarian purposes. However, as one might expect, things go very badly because a 90-minute National Geographic documentary about a successful excursion wouldn't sell tickets.

Joining Johansson in Rebirth are Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, a black-ops logistics expert, and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist with ties to Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant. Director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, The Creator) is bringing some horror elements into the movie, and the presence of original Jurassic Park creatives Spielberg, Frank Marshall and David Koepp should be reassuring for fans.

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters on July 2, 2025.