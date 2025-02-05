Universal has just dropped the first trailer for this summer's dino blockbuster, Jurassic World Rebirth, and it looks like, well, a Jurassic film, so that's great news for those of us who are into them. It does also feel somewhat scarier, and that's also a good thing, as director Gareth Edwards has previously stated that it was important for the characters to actually fear the giant monsters rampaging the planet. Makes sense, right?

This time around, our hero is Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert tasked with obtaining DNA from three colossal dinosaurs essential for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Joining her is Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist whose expertise will hopefully prove useful to the mission, or maybe he'll end up as dino dinner. Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, the team leader guiding the expedition; Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a pharmaceutical representative with vested interests; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, a father whose family's encounter with the dinosaurs brings him into the story; and Luna Blaise, David Lacono, and Audrina Miranda as Delgado's children.

The arrival of the first trailer was initially teased on Monday, with a short 10-second clip of Johansson and Bailey in the long grass — since when has going into the long grass in these movies ever resulted in something good happening? — armed with guns. And you sense they are going to need those guns.

'Jurassic World Rebirth' is Part of the Same Universe

Earlier this month, the film's writer David Koepp — returning to the franchise as a scribe for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 — told SlashFilm that it was his intention to take the franchise in a new direction without ignoring the events of the previous six films:

"We didn't want to deny any events that occurred. [The new film is set] in that world. But how might that world have changed in the last five years, and whose story is this now? So it was a chance to start over, and still play in this incredibly fun sandbox with the enthusiasm of a big studio behind you. It was the best of all possible worlds. And Steven and I got to do the absolute most fun part of filmmaking, which is, 'Hey, what if...' and then you just make up stuff."

Jurassic World Rebirth roars its way into theaters on July 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.