The next Jurassic World film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is said to feel like the original film trilogy as the upcoming feature brought in one of its classic writers. David Koepp will be penning the upcoming sci- fi film, over 20 years since he wrote The Lost World: Jurassic Park. According to him, Rebirth is said to have a change of tone and will feel more akin to the original trilogy.

In an interview with The Discourse Podcast, Koepp said he noticed how the newer films changed their tone and how he and Spielberg were thinking about reeling it back to what it was like in the original trilogy. He also said that returning to the franchise and this world was "really fun" and even compiled a "list of nine commandments" that the newest film had to abide by. One of them was not to contradict or retcon the events of the previous films.

“I hope people like the movie because the series tended to change after [Jurassic Park III], and it felt like, ‘Okay, so let’s change our tone.’ Steven [Spielberg] and I were interested in a tone that was maybe more akin to the very first movie. I saw it early on as a mission movie. I like things that are driven by bottles, by containment. Developing a limited team and a thing that they have to accomplish – that was all really fun. And it was just fun to return to that world of great adventure backed by real science and write some cool new characters. You don’t often get a chance to have a blank slate and say, ‘What do you want to do?’ There were no franchise expectations other than dinosaurs."

Koepp is a screenwriter who has worked on multiple films, such as 1993's Jurassic Park and 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Was involved in many other notable projects, such as 1996's Mission Impossible, 2002's Spider-Man, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and 2017's The Mummy. Koepp received numerous nominations and won a handful of awards throughout his career. His work on Jurassic Park won "Best Writing" for the 1994 Saturn Award.

What Do We Know About 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'?

Many thought that 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion would be the last of the Jurassic World series, but that isn't the case. Jurassic World: Rebirth is the fourth installment of the Jurassic World, making it the 7th film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards, who worked on 2014's Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will feature a new set of cast. Starring in this film are Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono.

A preview for Jurassic World: Rebirth was released last month, featuring Johansson working in a field. Producer Frank Marshall told Collider that the film will be the "start of a new era." While a full plot has yet to be revealed, it's said that our characters are now entering a "new normal" as we're entering a point in time where "the dinosaurs are now on the mainland among us."

Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to come out in 2025.