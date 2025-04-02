Jurassic World Rebirth brings the past into the future this summer, and we can't wait to see more genetically engineered monsters on the screen before science decides to do it for real. We've just had a new look at the carnage, the chaos and the creatures to come at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Collider's Britta DeVore is on the ground reporting back.

This time, the main course is Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert leading a high-stakes mission to retrieve DNA from three massive dinosaurs believed to hold the key to a revolutionary medical breakthrough. She’s joined by Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist whose knowledge may prove invaluable — or he might just end up as the next item on a dinosaur’s Happy Meal. Mahershala Ali is Duncan Kincaid, the no-nonsense team leader overseeing the operation, while Rupert Friend is Martin Krebs, a pharmaceutical rep with his own agenda. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is Reuben Delgado, a father swept into the chaos after a terrifying run-in with the prehistoric beasts, alongside his children, played by Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

In the footage shown to the audience, the scene opens in a laboratory where chaos is breaking out. One of the scientists is trapped inside with a giant dinosaur. It cuts to another location where our main three characters are on a boat traveling to an island. It’s there that they get their first look at the prehistoric creatures. They’re looking for DNA, but it proves more difficult than they initially thought. Sweeping views of waterfalls and rainforests add an awe-inspiring quality to the sneak peek. And, of course, the magnificent dinosaurs are bigger, badder, and — in one case — cuter than ever. Oh, and a T-rex breathes fire.

'Jurassic World Rebirth' Continues the Long-Running Franchise

Earlier this month, screenwriter David Koepp — making his return to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 — told SlashFilm that his goal was to steer the series in a fresh direction while still respecting the events of the previous six films.

"We didn't want to deny any events that occurred. [The new film is set] in that world. But how might that world have changed in the last five years, and whose story is this now? So it was a chance to start over, and still play in this incredibly fun sandbox with the enthusiasm of a big studio behind you. It was the best of all possible worlds. And Steven and I got to do the absolute most fun part of filmmaking, which is, 'Hey, what if...' and then you just make up stuff."

Jurassic World Rebirth roars its way into theaters on July 2.