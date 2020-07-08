Here’s Your First Look at the Jurassic World Ride at Universal Studios Beijing

When Universal Studios Beijing opens next summer (god willing), it will be the fulfillment of a nearly ten-year journey for the entertainment giant, who first started looking at the area way back in 2011. (They were intent to beat Disney to mainland China but Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016.) And when the park opens (again: fingers crossed), one of the most impressive “lands” will be dedicated to Jurassic World, Universal’s blockbuster franchise, and thanks to some sneaky Twitter photos, we’ve now seen what the marquee attraction for the land will look like.

Jurassic World dark ride coming to #UniversalStudiosBeijing pic.twitter.com/Ibu2FuGNZy — Universal Core (@Universal__Core) July 8, 2020

As you can see from the photos, the attraction will utilize the same ride vehicle/system used for other Universal Studios attractions, notably The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Islands of Adventure in Orlando and Transformers: The Ride, which can be experienced at the Universal Studios parks in Hollywood, Orlando, Singapore and (very soon!) Beijing.

Apparently Universal Creative (Universal’s equivalent of Disney’s Imagineering) had been working on a breakthrough, never-before-utilized ride technology for at least the last couple of years but could never get the technology to quite work. (It’s hard to imagine that they didn’t try to make the ride vehicle the ball that is seen in both movies.) So instead they fell back on the old Spider-Man/Transformers vehicles. While it’s a bummer that it isn’t what it once was, the upside is this: they had already installed many of the dimensional sets and show scenes, so this won’t be as screen-based as the aforementioned attractions. This new Jurassic World ride will conclude with a nearly full-scale Indominus Rex that will pop out at you and likely scare your granny.

Elsewhere in the land is a family-friendly coaster that takes you through Jurassic World’s aviary, a kids play area and other surprises. And additional lands in the new park are dedicated to Transformers, Minions, Kung-Fu Panda, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and, um, Waterworld. Also, in the “Hollywood Boulevard” section of the park, there’s a new show that is hosted by Steven Spielberg (who has a lucrative deal with Universal Studios parks that nets him an unbelievable amount of money each year) and Zhang Yimou. So, there’s that.

Hopefully the prophecy will be fulfilled and Universal Studios Beijing will open, as expected, in the summer of 2021. We cannot wait to see this ride in action.