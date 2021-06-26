Fans of the Jurassic Park series, get ready to experience the magic in real life! Jurassic World: The Exhibition is opening at Grandscape in The Colony, just north of Dallas, TX. The exhibition features amazing aspects of the series, like the Jurassic World gates that welcome you into the park and, let's be honest, probably your face to face encounter with a dinosaur you're going to have to then run away from.

The exhibition images seem like the perfect thing to keep us held over until Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters next June 10. Just go see some dinosaurs and the gates and cry because we can't pet a T-Rex (yes, we know but still, it'd be a fun way to get eaten).

Image via Round Room Live

The press release explains the experience: "The immersive 20,000-square-foot exhibit features the iconic Jurassic World gates, encounters with life-sized dinosaurs, and much more." Yes, you read that right. LIFE-SIZED dinosaurs that aren't in a ride or in a museum and just some bones. Honestly, it'll be the closest thing to existing on Isla Nublar as we can get right now so I'll take it! The exhibit is created by Round Room Live, which is responsible for things like Baby Shark Live and Peppa Pig Live, and Cityneon. Jurassic World: The Exhibit is also produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts.

Here's the thing: Who doesn't want to go to Jurassic Park? Sure, we know what happens and what the movies are telling us but if it means seeing a dinosaur before probably having to run away from dinos for your life, so be it! This franchise has been around for almost 30 years for a reason. We're obsessed with the idea of seeing dinosaurs but also know that that probably isn't ever going to be a good thing. Still though, dinos.

If you can safely get to The Colony, go see the world of dinosaurs come to life. Jurassic World: The Exhibition currently has tickets available until September so you have plenty of time to get your crew together and head to Isla Nublar to live your best Jurassic Park fan life. In the meantime, check out the images below along with video of the exhibition from when it was in Melbourne, Australia.

Image via Round Room Live

Image via Round Room Live

Image via Round Room Live

Image via Round Room Live

Image via Round Room Live

Image via Round Room Live

Image via Round Room Live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoodM5_CV5k

Rachel Leishman (101 Articles Published) More From Rachel Leishman