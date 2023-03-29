Even though the Jurassic World franchise wrapped up its arc with last year’s Jurassic World Dominion, it’s safe to say that the dinosaurs will return to the big screen sooner rather than later. After all, the third installment in the film series made over $1 billion dollars at the global box office and the franchise is an undisputable success. So where should it go next? During a press tour to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie, franchise star Chris Pratt offered some ideas.

During the interview, Pratt underscored that he’s done with the dinosaur world, but of course, this doesn’t suggest the film series can’t go on without him. The actor told Collider's own Perri Nemiroff that there are several unexplored territories that could hugely improve on the movies’ mythology, and plenty of exciting story ideas to go from. He singled out one place he would like to see dinosaurs inhabit, though:

“I would say just given the advent of what we can now do underwater, I’m curious to see more about the Mosasaur. I thought that dinosaur was a wonderful creature, but I’d be curious a little bit more about the life of that fabulous creature. Maybe some more underwater dinosaurs. […] One time James Gunn ['Guardians of the Galaxy' director and screenwriter] gave me a pitch; he was like, ‘What about cavemen?’ Isn’t there a caveman version of the Jurassic thing where a caveman — like the remake of 'Iceman' or something like that? Where maybe the DNA they extract is — I don’t know!”

Is the Future of Blockbusters Blue? Not That Blue

Pratt is right about the evolution of underwater scenes. The most notable development is, of course, what legendary director James Cameron did with Avatar: The Way of Water, but other franchises have also been venturing into the ocean like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. If the future of blockbuster cinema is blue—and not just the dino Blue—Jurassic World certainly has to be a part of that with its giant underwater predators.

The next couple of months is big for Pratt. On top of lending his voice to one of the most famous video game characters in the world in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the actor will reprise his role as Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which premieres in theaters on May 5. The third installment of the superhero franchise is set to change the Guardians as we know them, since cast some cast members are not returning after the third movie and James Gunn has already moved on to head the new DC Universe at Warner Bros.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in theaters on April 5. Check out our full interview with Pratt below: