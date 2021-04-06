At long last, the VelociCoaster opening date has been revealed. The highly anticipated new roller coaster at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure theme park has been in the works for years, as guests have watched construction progress and progress. Now, it’s ready to be open to the public. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will officially open on June 10, 2021, and Universal Orlando has released a new video with ride footage to further tease the new attraction.

Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster soars gests 155 feet in the air at 70mph, and features a story that puts guests inside an operational Jurassic World theme park as you race velociraptors in sleek, cutting-edge ride vehicles. The attraction also features the original cast from the Jurassic World movies: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong all reprise their roles alongside the film’s Velociraptor pack of Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

The press release notes that the VelociCoaster will transport guests into a dynamic environment inspired by the Jurassic World films, the surrounded by intricately detailed rock work and lush landscaping, conveniently located near the elevated watch tower used to keep an eye on the dinosaurs. Once inside, guests are greeted by Dr. Wu as they learn about the cutting-edge new coaster, which Jurassic World is touting as its newest “carnivore expansion.” Along the way, they’ll hear the screams of fellow riders as they rapidly roar by with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo right on their heels – and even come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors who are anxiously awaiting being released from their stables. As the adrenaline builds and guests approach the load platform, they will hear a few reassuring words from Claire Dearing – and one final warning from Owen Grady.

That’s when the fun begins, and Universal Orlando describes the ride experience thusly:

After boarding revolutionary ride vehicles that have been specially designed to intensify the thrills, guests take off on an epic coaster experience that sends them through the raptor paddock, into the air, just inches above water, and more. They’ll encounter a series of intense maneuvers along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, including near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – and the signature “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet.

Get a look at new ride footage below, and get ready for that June opening. As the vaccine rolls out more and more folks will begin to travel, and Universal Orlando has the following safety measures in place:

Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization.” Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures. Universal Orlando has also launched its own contactless payment method – Universal Pay – which can be accessed through the Official Universal Orlando Resort App and allows guests to quickly scan to pay for purchases at most merchandise and quick-service food locations throughout the theme parks and CityWalk directly from the in-app wallet.

