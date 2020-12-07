If you’re excited about the Velocicoaster coming to Universal Orlando Resort, this is gonna make the wait for its opening feel even longer. UOR has released a new video unveiling the ride vehicles for this cutting-edge roller coaster for the first time, and they look fantastic. The ride doesn’t open until summer 2021, but construction has been well underway for some time and Universal is doing a great job of teasing out this one-of-a-kind coaster experience.

The Velocicoaster will catapult guests up to 70mph and more than 150 feet in the air, serving as Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster. The idea for the ride is that it exists within an operational Jurassic World and the attraction lets guests race raptors, which explains the incredibly sleek design of these vehicles.

It appears as though the vehicles will include personal speakers for each seat, which is tech that’s been put to terrific use on Universal Orlando’s stunning attraction Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — the current crown jewel of Universal Orlando Resort.

Check out the Velocicoaster ride vehicle teaser video below for a closer look. The attraction opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida in Summer 2021.

