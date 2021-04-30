The opening of the highly anticipated new VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort is looming closer, and we now have a new look at the velociraptors themselves that populate the new attraction. The roller coaster is the world’s first coaster based on the Jurassic World franchise and also stands as the fastest and tallest launch coaster in Florida, sitting pretty at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park as it zooms throughout the Jurassic Park area.

The story of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is that it catapults guests into action as they’re being chased by velociraptors through a fully operational Jurassic World. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong reprise their roles from the Jurassic World films in the attraction, which immerses guests as soon as they enter the queue.

Newly released details about the VelociCoaster – which opens on June 10th – describe the experience thusly:

Guests will be able to peer into the Raptor paddock while venturing through the queue – and watch the hunt they are about to embark on unfold before their very eyes. Red flashing lights and a loud rumble will draw guests to a collection of adjacent windows, where they’ll witness the physical coaster roaring by at exhilarating speeds of 70 mph with the Raptor pack in hot pursuit.

More interactions await, as guests will come face to face with animated velociraptor figures:

Next up in the queue are the stables, where the scent of wet dirt and vegetation from the paddock permeates the air, meaning one thing – Velociraptors are near. Here, they’ll come across Delta and Echo, who will scan the room, studying riders as they pass by – occasionally testing the limits of the grooming stations currently restraining them. This awe-inspiring moment will be the first face-to-face encounter guests will have with the Raptors – and they’ll be so close, guests will even feel their breath.

Once you enter the ride itself, you’re narrowly escaping Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo as you twist and turn throughout the paddock.

You can see some new images of the velociraptor figures and the coaster itself below. Incredibly exciting stuff!

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Image via Universal Orlando Resort

Safety-wise, here are Universal Orlando's current guidelines and procedures:

Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization.” Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures. Universal Orlando has also launched its own contactless payment method – Universal Pay – which can be accessed through the Official Universal Orlando Resort App and allows guests to quickly scan to pay for purchases at most merchandise and quick-service food locations throughout the theme parks and CityWalk directly from the in-app wallet.

