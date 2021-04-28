Jurnee Smollett is set to reteam with her Lovecraft Country producer J.J. Abrams, as she has signed on to executive produce and star opposite Allison Janney in the Netflix thriller Lou.

Anna Foerster is directing from a script by Maggie Cohn, and Abrams is producing the movie with his Bad Robot partners Jon Cohen and Hannah Minghella. Braden Aftergood and Lindsey Weber will serve as executive producers on the project along with both Janney and Smollett.

Smollett will play a desperate mother whose daughter is kidnapped, forcing her to turn to the mysterious older woman (Janney) next door for help. As they pursue the kidnapper, they embark on a journey into the wilderness, one that will test their limits and expose dark, shocking secrets from their pasts.

jurnee-smollett-underground-tv-show
Image via WGN America

RELATED: 'Lovecraft Country:' Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Misha Green on How the HBO Series Reclaims Horror

Expect plenty of surprises from Bad Robot's latest "mystery box" movie, as the company has been patient with this project, wanting to get it right. The stars now seem to have aligned in its favor between Oscar winner Janney and rising star Smollett.

Smollett earned a SAG Award nomination as part of the ensemble of Lovecraft Country, in which she played Jonathan Majors' girlfriend Leti Lewis, who does battle with racists and other monsters in the Jim Crow South of the 1950s. She's in good hands here with Foerster, who has directed episodes of Outlander, Westworld and Carnival Row as well as the Kate Beckinsale-led sequel Underworld: Blood Wars.

Smollett is coming off a well-liked turn as Black Canary in the DC movie Birds of Prey, and she'll soon be seen alongside Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller in the Joseph Kosinski movie Escape From Spiderhead, which is one of my most anticipated Netflix movies -- one that should debut on the service later this year.

KEEP READING: Chris Hemsworth Leads A-List Trio for Joseph Kosinski's Netflix Movie 'Escape From Spiderhead'

jason-statham-the-meg-2
Jason Statham Says 'The Meg 2' Starts Filming Next Year, and He'll Be Back to Punch Another Shark in The Face

Professional prehistoric shark-puncher, Jason Statham, is very excited to start working with director Ben Wheatley.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1656 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider