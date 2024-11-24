Jurnee Smollett has been one of the most consistently excellent actresses of her generation for several decades now, as she has been taking on challenging roles ever since her breakout role in the classic Southern noir Eve’s Bayou. The transition from being a child star to a legitimate adult performer is not an easy one to make, but Smollett has remained so consistently excellent in her career choices that she now is co-starring alongside a younger generation of breakout actors. Smollett does some of the best work of her career in the coming-of-age drama We Grown Now, which debuted in select theaters earlier this year after receiving rave reviews at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. While it’s a smaller title that is lesser known compared to many other fall releases, the film itself and Smollett deserve to get some serious awards buzz.

What Is ‘We Grown Now’ About?

We Grown Now explores a single mother’s attempts to raise her two children in the Cabrini-Green housing district in Chicago, Illinois, in the 1990s. Smollett stars as Dolores, who finds it hard to watch her erratic son Malik (Blake Cameron James) and her spunky daughter Amber (Avery Holliday) as she balances working a full-time job. While Malik and Amber’s grandmother, Anita (S. Epatha Merkerson), offers the occasional assistance, Dolores is not willing to grant her children the same level of leniency. She knows how hard it can be to find a job within a disrupted market and understand that both Malik and Amber will need to learn to be responsible if they ever want to lead successful lives outside of their secluded community. Dolores faces a crisis of confidence when the level of crime in the area starts dramatically rising, which inspires a greater police presence. Despite the loyalty she feels to the area, Dolores begins to speculate whether leaving Cabrini-Green would be in the best interest of her family.

Smollett does an excellent job of examining the pressures put on Dolores, who often feels that she has saddled herself with more responsibilities than she can handle. While she recognizes that Malik and Amber have grown to be smart, insightful young people, she also feels that it is necessary to give them a strong sense of ethics that will inspire good behavior. One of the most critical scenes of the film involves Dolores talking to Malik about the nature of death, which allows him to process his burgeoning sense of grief. Although there are only brief glimpses of what Dolores does during her office job, it is heavily implied that she is faced with discriminatory policies; Dolores goes out of her way to do great work but is constantly passed over for promotion by white men with significantly less experience. Although Dolores never complains about the discrepancy, Smollett is so earnest in her performance that the insinuation is very upsetting.

‘We Grown Now’ Is a Powerful Examination of Motherhood

We Grown Now shows the intrinsic challenges of motherhood, as Dolores is a character who feels protective over more than just her children. It is evident that Malik’s best friend, Eric (Gian Knight Ramirez), has a more dysfunctional family life due to the responsibility of his father (Lil Rel Howery). Upon realizing that Eric and Malik are inseparable, Dolores takes it upon herself to look after them both. Although Dolores is a character that is often disrespected, Smollett is able to highlight the ways in which she stands up for herself. Many law enforcement officers claim that Cabrini-Green is simply a “bad” neighborhood, but Smollett shows Dolores’ ability to stand up for the community in which she is raising her children.

We Grown Now is the type of film that should be getting more attention during award season, as it explores an interesting slice of life from a perspective that is not featured nearly enough. While it does tell one specific story, Smollett’s performance is representative of countless working mothers who raised their families in Cabrini-Green. This year’s race for Best Supporting Actress includes major contenders like Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Perez, Danielle Deadwyler in The Piano Lesson, and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist, but Smollett is an underappreciated performer who should certainly be in this year's conversation.

We Grown Now In 1992 Chicago, two best friends, Malik and Eric, navigate their formative years in public housing. Facing the challenges of adolescence and community tragedy, their strong bond is tested as they seek solace and adventure away from school and into the bustling streets of the city. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Minhal Baig Cast Jurnee Smollett Blake Cameron James , Gian Knight Ramirez , S. Epatha Merkerson , Avery Holliday , Ora Jones , Lil Rel Howery Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Drama

We Grown Now is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

