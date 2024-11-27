Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 had a limited release in international markets and earned nearly $10 million in a short span before Warner Bros. pulled the film from theaters and announced it would be releasing on Max on December 20. This wasn’t due to poor reviews either, as Clint Eastwood’s final film earned incredibly strong scores of 92% from critics and 93% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Before the film begins streaming on Max, however, it will be available to purchase on digital platforms on December 3 and will also receive a physical media release on February 4, according to Screen Rant. Nicholas Hoult stars in the legal thriller, and he’s flanked by Toni Collette and J.K. Simmons in supporting roles. Jonathan A. Abrams also wrote the script for Juror #2.

The choice to treat Juror #2 with such obvious disdain has been baffling to Eastwood’s fans, who have been watching Oscar-winning and nominated films for more than 40 years. With a proper marketing campaign, the final film in Eastwood’s career that also features such a strong cast and earned out-of-this-world reviews could have easily been a major box office hit, but it’s glaringly obvious that Warner Bros. was convinced the movie would fail long before it was even given the chance to succeed. Juror #2 tells the story of a family man serving as a juror in a high-profile case who finds himself struggling with a major moral dilemma, one that could either put the wrong person in prison forever or free the one who committed a heinous crime.

What Other Movies Has Clint Eastwood Directed Recently?

Before directing Juror #2, Eastwood also helmed Cry Macho, the coming-of-age contemporary western that he also starred in alongside Dwight Yoakam that’s currently streaming on Max. He also directed but opted not to star in Richard Jewell, the true story about the security guard of the same name who became a hero until he was a suspect in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing. Paul Walter Hauser and Sam Rockwell starred in the film, which was written by Billy Ray. Eastwood also directed and starred in The Mule in 2019, another contemporary western following a 96-year-old horticulturist and Korean War veteran turned drug mule for the cartel.

Juror #2 arrives on digital platforms on December 3 and will begin streaming on Max on December 20 before premiering on Blu-ray and DVD on February 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film.