Warner Bros.’ widely debated release strategy for director Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 won’t stop raising eyebrows anytime soon. Intended to quietly play in a handful of locations before debuting on streaming, the legal thriller has only been calling more attention to its odd release by over-performing in Europe. Now having played in theaters for 10 days, Juror #2 is fast approaching a global box office milestone that nobody would’ve expected of it. It should also be noted that W.B. is declining to report domestic grosses for the film, which many have decided could be the final in Eastwood’s legendary career.

Juror #2 has grossed $9.6 million so far from just six European territories, with France leading the pack. It’ll pass the $10 million mark in a matter of days, if it hasn’t already, considering its unreported domestic numbers. The film is said to have cost around $35 million to produce, and has received mostly positive reviews. Juror #2 currently sits at a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Jeff Ewing praising the film’s “strong performances and some excellent directorial and cinematographic choices”, but noting that it is ultimately “undone by details and narrative pivots.”

The studio suggested that it was giving the film a limited release so that it can qualify for year-end awards, but doesn’t seem to have any intention of campaigning for it. It has also been suggested that the studio might be protecting the 94-year-old Eastwood, who has worked with W.B. for decades, from bad press in the event of a poor box office performance. Director Francis Ford Coppola made headlines recently after the unfortunate failure of his passion project, Megalopolis, which he funded with his own money.

Eastwood's Association with W.B. Goes Back Decades

Eastwood has delivered numerous hits for W.B. over the years, and as recently as six years ago, directed the crime-drama The Mule. The movie, which also featured him in a starring role, went on to gross over $170 million worldwide. His biggest recent hit remains American Sniper, which grossed over $500 million globally a decade ago. Eastwood’s last film was Cry Macho, a revisionist Western that, despite a day-and-date streaming release in the middle of the pandemic, grossed over $15 million globally. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland, Juror #2 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.