Juror #2, the latest and possibly last movie from legendary director Clint Eastwood, is set to stream globally on Max starting Friday, December 20, after a limited theatrical release amid some minor controversy. Nicholas Hoult (The Menu, Superman) stars as Justin Kemp, a devoted family man called to serve as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, but things take a dark turn when Kemp discovers he holds the key to swaying the jury’s decision, forcing him to confront a moral dilemma that could convict—or free—the accused. The tense drama lasts all the way to the very last frame of the movie in one of the most thought provoking endings in recent memory.

The all-star cast includes Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Tag), and Kiefer Sutherland (24). There are also supporting roles for the likes of Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (Escape Plan). The film is produced by Eastwood alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman, and Matt Skiena, with David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Jeremy Bell as executive producers.

'Juror #2' Should Have Been Released Theatrically

Juror #2 has made a mockery of Warner Bros. widely debated release strategy for the movie. The studio decided that the film wasn't worth a wide release following a few middling box office performances from Eastwood's previous work, but it secured a wide release overseas and Warner Bros. look even worse following the film's over-performance in Europe. Released in just six European territories, the movie grossed more than $10 million from release.

The film is said to have cost around $35 million to produce, and has received mostly positive reviews. Juror #2 currently sits at a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and strong word of mouth would have easily helped the prospective box office of the movie. Collider's Jeff Ewing liked the film, even if he didn't love it, but praised the performances of the actors, claiming their efforts almost made the film work entirely on their own. He wrote:

"Hoult is remarkable, Zoey Deutch holds her own, and Collette and JK Simmons are, as usual, wonderful every time they're onscreen. The caliber of performances, smart cinematography, and some excellent directorial choices elevate the material to work far better than it should."

Juror #2 will stream on Max from December 20.