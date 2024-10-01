Legendary director Clint Eastwood's purported final movie, Juror No. 2, has just revealed its first trailer ahead of its release in select theaters next month. The film features a stellar cast, including Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood, and J.K. Simmons, and it looks like the kind of brooding thriller we've come to expect from the Hollywood icon. The plot of Juror No. 2 revolves around a juror (Hoult) who slowly comes to realize that he may be responsible for the very murder at the heart of the trial he’s sitting on. The legal drama will dive into deep moral questions, where the lines between guilt, responsibility, and justice are blurred. The film will make its world premiere at the 38th AFI Fest, where it will close the festival.

“There is only one Clint Eastwood — and AFI is proud to present the World Premiere of this next chapter in his historic canon,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “We are honored to bring the community together once again – artists and audiences – to celebrate an American icon.”

J.K. Simmons Jumped at the Opportunity To Join a Clint Eastwood Movie

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Whiplash, Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently sat down with Damien Chazelle and J.K. Simmons at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss not only their iconic film but also some of their upcoming projects. Simmons has what he described as a "nice sized part" in Eastwood’s Juror No. 2, positioned as the Hollywood icon's final film. During the interview, Simmons opened up about what it was like to work with the legendary director. When asked about his experience making Juror No. 2, Simmons didn't hesitate to express his excitement. He told Collider:

“It was fantastic. When my wonderful agent sent it to me, he was like, ‘Eh, it's not a great part, probably a pass.’ I read it, and it's a very nice medium-small, little supporting part in it, but I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? It's a Clint Eastwood movie. Am I gonna not do a movie with Clint Eastwood?’”

The film will have a limited release in select theaters in North America on November 1, 2024, and in select markets internationally beginning October 30 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Juror No. 2, and the final moments of Clint Eastwood's career.

Watch the trailer below: