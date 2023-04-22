Clint Eastwood, to put it bluntly, is a living legend. Even as his 93rd birthday draws near, the 4-time Academy Award winner is still making movies and likely plans to continue to do so until he physically can't anymore. Who's to stop him, he's directed two Best Picture winners in Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, has directed 41 films, worked with multiple generations of Hollywood's top talent, and is arguably the most iconic movie cowboy to ever grace the silver screen. Now, Eastwood is looking to make his way back to the big screen with Juror No. 2 which is rumored to be the final film of his legendary career.

Juror No. 2 is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 1, 2024. Also currently scheduled to open on this same date is a slew of fellow Oscar contenders including Robert Zemeckis' Here, Steve McQueen's Blitz, and Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain.

Prior to this, Juror No. 2 will have its world premiere as part of the 2024 AFI Fest on October 27, 2024. AFI's president Bob Gazzale expressed his excitement, saying in a press release:

"There is only one Clint Eastwood — and AFI is proud to present the World Premiere of this next chapter in his historic canon. We are honored to bring the community together once again – artists and audiences – to celebrate an American icon.”

6 Where Can You Watch 'Juror No. 2'?

Juror No. 2 will initially receive a limited theatrical release on Friday, November 1, 2024. Details of a potential wide release for the movie have not yet been disclosed. Although it does seem safe to suggest that the movie will likely expand into more theaters in the following weeks.

In 2021, Warner Bros notoriously released their entire film slate day-and-date in theaters and on their streaming service HBO Max, including Eastwood's last film Cry Macho. That does not look like it will be the case for Eastwood's latest.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Juror No. 2'?

Warner Bros. released the official trailer for Juror No. 2 on October 1, 2024, exactly one month before its limited release. The trailer begins with Justin Kemp, the main character, describing a drunk driving accident he had a year prior, believing that he hit a deer. He then reveals that he has been called for jury duty, with the hit-and-run accident lining up on the same night he was in an accident after being distracted by his phone. It is revealed that Justin is talking to his AA sponsor, telling him that he may have been responsible for the woman killed in the accident, and not her abusive boyfriend who was standing trial. The trailer then shows one of the jurors questioning the district attorney about whether the court looked into any other suspect. The preview ends with a shot of Justin sitting in the juror stands, and with a line from the AA sponsor, telling him "You know what to do."

4 What Is the Plot of 'Juror No. 2'?

As you might have expected from the title, Juror No. 2 will be a courtroom drama. The film is set during a murder trial where juror and family man Justin Kemp starts to come to the realization that he was the one who killed the victim in a case of reckless driving. Now he's put into the position where he is trying to save the defendant on trial without incriminating himself by doing anything that would reveal he is the one at fault.

The official synopsis for Juror No. 2 from Warner Bros. reads:

“Juror #2” follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer

3 Who Stars in 'Juror No. 2'?

Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) and Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary) are set to star in Juror No. 2. Hoult will play Justin Kemp, the lead role in Juror No. 2, a family man and recovering alcoholic who gets involved in a deadly car accident. Collette will be playing the district attorney in the film, although a character name has not yet been specified. While this marks the first time that either Hoult or Collette have worked with Eastwood, they did previously play a mother and son in the 2022 Academy Award-nominated dramedy About a Boy.

Gabriel Basso, who most recently broke out in a big way with his starring role on the smash-hit Netflix series The Night Agent, will be playing James Sythe, the man on trial. Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood (Old) will play the role of James' girlfriend, Kendall Carter.

Other key cast members joining Juror No. 2 include Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) as Harold, one of the jurors; Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) as Ally, Justin Kemp's wife; Kiefer Sutherland (24) as Kemp's AA sponsor Larry Lasker; Chris Messina (Air) as the public defender, and Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale) as another juror. Much like with Hoult and Collette, this will mark Eastwood's first time working with all five of these actors. Though Eastwood did star alongside Sutherland's father, Donald Sutherland, in the 1970 film Kelly's Heroes.

The rest of the ensemble of Juror No. 2 includes Amy Aquino (Bosch), Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!), Chikako Fukuyama (Blade of the 47 Ronin), Onix Serrano (Fantasy Island), Phil Biedron (Till), Hedy Nasser (The Idea of You), Drew Scheid (Mare of Easttown), Jason Coviello (Stranger Things), Rebecca Coon (The Menu), and Zele Avraopoulos (A Family Affair).

While talking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Simmons expressed his excitement over working with Eastwood.

“It was fantastic. When my wonderful agent sent it to me, he was like, ‘Eh, it's not a great part, probably a pass.’ I read it, and it's a very nice medium-small, little supporting part in it, but I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? It's a Clint Eastwood movie. Am I gonna not do a movie with Clint Eastwood?’”

2 Who Is Making 'Juror No. 2'?

As previously stated, Juror No. 2 will be directed by Clint Eastwood in what is rumored to be his final film.

Eastwood needs no introduction, he initially got his start as an actor and became a cultural icon for his role as The Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy. His other iconic role is that of San Francisco cop Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry film series. Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 with the psychological thriller Play Misty for Me, which he also starred in alongside Jessica Walter and Donna Mills. He has won a grand total of four Academy Awards, including for Best Picture and Director for Unforgiven, and won those same two awards 12 years later for Million Dollar Baby. He has received an additional seven nominations including Best Actor for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, Best Picture for Mystic River, Letters from Iwo Jima, and American Sniper, and Best Director for Letters from Iwo Jima.

After Cry Macho was a critical and financial disappointment for Warner Bros, it looked like the company's new CEO David Zaslav wasn't keen on working with Eastwood on another film claiming that "We don't owe anyone any favors," after being told by multiple executives that he never has turned in a film late or over-budget. Thankfully it seems that he's had a change of heart since then.

The screenplay for the film was written by first-time screenwriter Jonathan Abrams. Adam Goodman (Dune), Matt Skiena (The Lego Movie), Tim Moore (Sully), and Jessica Meier (Richard Jewell) will serve as producers on the film. David M. Bernstein (Cry Macho), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner), and Jeremy Bell (Escape Plan) are executive producing the film.

Eastwood has also assembled a crew of some of his frequent collaborators, including director of photography Yves Bélanger (Richard Jewell), production designer Ron Reiss (Cry Macho), Academy Award-winning editor Joel Cox (Unforgiven), co-editor Dave Cox, and costume designer Deborah Hopper (Changling). Mark Mancina, who previously worked with Eastwood on Cry Macho, composed the score for Juror No. 2.

1 When and Where Is 'Juror No. 2' Filming?

Filming for Juror No. 2 began in Savannah, Georgia in June 2023, with additional photography taking place in Los Angeles. However, filming was suspended in July 2023, due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Filming resumed in November 2023, after the strike had ended.

In April 2024, it was revealed that Eastwood had finished post-production on the movie, with WB executives "thrilled" with what they had seen.