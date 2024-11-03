Clint Eastwood’s purported final film, Juror No. 2, is picking up some momentum at the international box office, collecting $5 million from 1,348 screens across six territories. Leading the pack overseas, the Warner Bros. legal thriller had its strongest opening in France, pulling in $3.1 million, with solid support in Spain ($937,000) and the U.K. ($442,000). Despite these promising numbers, Warner Bros. is keeping a tight lid on Juror No. 2’s performance domestically, as the studio has no plans to give the film a wide release. The film, starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, revolves around a juror in a high-profile murder trial who faces a moral dilemma that could alter the course of justice. Deadline reported that the film was set for a $275,000 weekend from just 35 locations this weekend, but these numbers are unofficial.

While the international reception for the film is encouraging, Warner Bros. has been set on limiting the number of screens that the film played on. The reasons behind this aren't exactly clear. While Cry Macho in 2021 didn’t land well, grossing $16.5 million globally, Eastwood’s previous films like The Mule and American Sniper were big hits, with the latter topping the domestic box office in 2014 and The Mule earning $174 million worldwide. Given his recent track record, Warner Bros.’s cautious approach to Juror No. 2’s release feels ever so slightly unusual. The film's budget has been estimated at around $30 million, which is what you'd describe as mid-budget or even modest, but that still wasn't enough to take a chance on it.

Is 'Juror No. 2' Worth Seeing?

That's another puzzler. The film has been well received by critics, with the film sitting at 92% positive (and Certified Fresh) on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator site. Strong word of mouth can carry a film to an even greater box office, which Juror No. 2 may not get the opportunity to do at this stage. Collider's Jeff Ewing liked the film, even if he didn't love it, but hailed the performances of the cast, claiming they almost made the film work entirely on their own. He wrote:

"Hoult is remarkable, Zoey Deutch holds her own, and Collette and JK Simmons are, as usual, wonderful every time they're onscreen. The caliber of performances, smart cinematography, and some excellent directorial choices elevate the material to work far better than it should."

Juror No. 2 is currently playing in limited theaters. Grab your tickets below.

