When it comes to Hollywood royalty, there are few names that carry more prestige than that of Clint Eastwood. The actor/director has delivered some truly compelling and thrilling films and has often been praised for his masterful techniques and his ability to deliver films on time and under budget.

But after more than five decades in the business, Eastwood’s latest picture, Juror #2, may be his last, according to the master storyteller himself. However, a controversy has been brewing about the picture’s release. Instead of the grand distribution the film deserves (and needs), Warner Brothers seems bent on burying the film.

Why Isn't Warner Brothers Giving ‘Juror #2’ a Wide Release?

Juror #2 is already shaping up to be one of Eastwood’s finest. The film follows Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), a family man serving on the jury for a high-profile murder case. Justin’s moral dilemma threatens to convict, or possibly free, the wrong killer. It’s prime Eastwood and has already received praise for Eastwood’s direction and the fine performances from the cast, and as of this writing, the film holds a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. With so much acclaim for the picture circulating, it would seem its production studio, Warner Brothers, should be pulling out all the stops. However, Juror #2 isn’t receiving a wide release. According to Variety, the film is only scheduled to be released in 50 theaters. With the rise of independent film companies, such as A24, limited releases for prestigious films have certainly become something with which audiences are more familiar. Indie pictures, such as Anora are already generating Oscar buzz, and have been met with great success. Juror #2 is far from indie, however. It has the backing of a major studio, an incredible cast, and one of the finest directors in the history of film. So, why is Warner Brothers avoiding giving a more traditional avenue? The answer isn’t all that straightforward.

In theory, the 50-screen release should be considered a good thing for the movie, as it was initially conceived as a streaming work. The limited release allows the movie to qualify for the awards season. But the question remains, why only go for a limited release when the studio could have more success from wide distribution? As stated by Variety, Warner Brothers is responding to the changing landscape of the theatrical movie experience. Box office habits have changed drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the studio is allegedly nervous about the profitability of such a film. While Eastwood achieved great success for the studio with 2014’s American Sniper, and followed it up with Sully and The Mule; Cry Macho wasn’t received as the studio would have liked. The failure only furthered Warner Brother’s worry about the financial viability of adult-skewing dramas. However, such worry doesn’t necessarily excuse the studio for not supporting one of their most reliable, not to mention iconic filmmakers.

Clint Eastwood’s Work on ‘Juror No. 2’ Deserves To Be Seen

Eastwood is, without doubt, a cornerstone of filmmaking. From his early days in front of the camera to his incredible career as a director, Eastwood is truly a master of storytelling. With the filmmaker theorizing that Juror #2 may be his last picture, the movie should certainly have a wider release. Additionally, Warner Brothers and Eastwood have maintained a more than 50-year partnership. Over the course of those five decades, Eastwood has delivered hit after hit with only a few underperforming pictures along the way. To end such a partnership with a whimper rather than the bang it deserves feels wrong in every way imaginable.

Then, there’s the aforementioned acclaim the movie has already received. While cinema has had an undeniable shift since the COVID-19 pandemic, giving such an acclaimed film a release that meets the minimum requirement for the awards season, but otherwise burying it is by and large, a hollow treatment. In order for deeper and more nuanced cinema to make a comeback, it’s integral that Juror #2 and other films get wide releases. While one can’t necessarily blame a studio for wanting to protect its assets, relegating one of the greatest filmmakers of all time to an unceremonious release for what may very well be his last picture is not a good look for the studio at all. One can certainly hope, though, that the success of the film and its continually growing praise will help the film find success no matter what. Both Eastwood and Juror #2 deserve nothing less.

Juror #2 hits theaters on November 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

