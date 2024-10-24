Clint Eastwood is 94 years old, and he's still working. But not for long. Reportedly, his latest film, Juror No. 2, which stars Nicholas Hoult among a host of other stars, is set to be his final film before he finally hangs up the camera for good and enjoys the rest. Given his history in Hollywood, this should be a massive event, one primed for celebration and a film that everyone should get the chance to see. Except, they won't. You'll be lucky to see it in a theater. Variety reports that fewer than fifty theaters across the United States will get the opportunity to screen Eastwood's farewell feature, which almost seems like something that couldn't possibly be fathomed just a few years ago. That's less than one theater per state.

One week from today, the movie is set to open, the film is slated to debut in only a few select locations: four theaters in New York City, five in Los Angeles, and just one in Chicago. Across the country’s largest markets, fewer than 25 venues will screen the film. Even in Canada, Cineplex is offering the film in only one theater in Toronto, though it will reach 160 venues nationwide. Interestingly, Warner Bros. claims it is putting the full weight of the studio behind the film ahead of its release, ahead of its worldwide premiere this weekend at the AFI Film Fest.

Warner Bros. Won't Report 'Juror No.2' Box Office

Additionally, it's being reported that Warner Bros. isn't even going to report box office tallies for Juror No. 2, which is a huge shock from one of the major movie studios, although Disney did the same thing earlier this year with Daisy Ridley's The Young Woman and the Sea which also had an unusual release strategy. The film was actually intended for streaming but following successful early screenings, Warner Bros. decided to release it theatrically, although that's a loose definition of the word.

It was only produced on a $30 million budget, approximately, and Eastwood has a history of delivering movies that Oscar voters love, even if he hasn't been nominated since the 2010s. On top of that, Eastwood's films — with the exception of Cry Macho — have all performed strongly at the box office in the past. Films like American Sniper, Sully, and The Mule were major hits, with American Sniper topping the domestic box office in 2014, but Cry Macho appears to have made Warner Bros. cry mucho. Hopefully, if good reviews follow, Warner Bros. will see sense and release the film to as wide an audience as possible.

Juror #2 hits theaters on November 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

