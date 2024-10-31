A legendary Hollywood filmmaker and star will be making his closing statement with Clint Eastwood's reportedly final film, Juror #2. From starring in all-time classics like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Dirty Harry to directing hit films like Million Dollar Baby and Sully, Clint Eastwood has enjoyed a long and storied career for over half a century. Now, Clint Eastwood is reportedly finally ready to give himself a well-earned retirement, but not before releasing one last provocative film.

Juror #2 follows a man named Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), who reports in for seemingly ordinary jury duty one day. However, Justin starts to suspect that the person being tried in this specific case may be innocent, as the details of the case are eerily similar to a car accident he experienced at around the same time. Now, Justin is being forced to choose between his own freedom and condemning a person for a crime they didn't commit. Wondering if Clint Eastwood's final film is streaming online? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Juror #2.

Close

Juror #2's limited theatrical run will kick off on November 1, 2024, in the United States and Canada, following its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival on October 27. The full list of international dates and countries can be found in the table below:

Release Date: Countries: October 30, 2024 France October 31, 2024 Spain November 1, 2024 Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

United States November 14, 2024 Italy January 2, 2025 Germany January 3, 2025 Austria

Is 'Juror #2' Releasing in Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

The good news is that Clint Eastwood's final film will be released in theaters starting Wednesday, October 30. The bad news is that the theatrical release will be very limited, premiering in just about 50 theaters across the globe. The Wednesday release date means that Juror #2 will be opening the weekend before Robert Zemeckis' Here and Steve McQueen's Blitz.

What U.S. Cities is 'Juror #2' Playing In?

Image via Warner Bros.

The complete list of U.S. cities that Juror #2 is playing in can be found below:

Peoria, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ

Burbank, CA

Emeryville, CA

Glendale, CA

Irvine, CA

Monterey, CA

Mountain View, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Francisco, CA

Boca Raton, FL

Tampa, FL

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Leawood, KS

Paramus, NJ

Oklahoma City, OK

Bluffton, SC

Dallas, TX

Plano, TX

Sandy, UT

McLean, VA

Bellevue, WA

Find Showtimes for 'Juror #2'

Image via Warner Bros.

Now that you know if Juror #2 is playing in a theater near you, refer to the following links to purchase your tickets in advance:

Is 'Juror #2' Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

Unfortunately for those wanting to watch the film from home, the trial of the century will not be televised in Juror #2. Instead, the final film of Clint Eastwood will be released exclusively in theaters starting this late October. Even though Juror #2 isn't debuting on streaming, we still have a good idea of where the film will be making its streaming home. Being a Warner Brothers production, Juror #2 will more than likely become available to stream on Max at a later date, possibly before the end of 2024.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, its features, and its price in the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs With Ads Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year Ultimate Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on four devices at once

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and HDR streaming on select titles

Ability to download up to a hundred select titles $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Watch the Trailer for 'Juror #2'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer for Juror #2 sees its protagonist grappling with a unique moral dilemma. While driving home from a bar one night, Justin Kemp thought he hit something with his car, only to later conclude that it was a deer that simply ran away. That all changes when Justin reports for jury duty, and he begins to suspect that the woman who has been killed in this case might be who he hit with his car that fateful night.

Other Clint Eastwood Movies You Can Watch Right Now

'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Million Dollar Baby Frankie, an ill-tempered old coach, reluctantly agrees to train aspiring boxer Maggie. Impressed with her determination and talent, he helps her become the best, and the two soon form a close bond. Release Date December 15, 2004 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Hilary Swank , Morgan Freeman , Jay Baruchel , Mike Colter , Lucia Rijker Runtime 132 Writers F.X. Toole , Paul Haggis

Easily one of Clint Eastwood's most celebrated films is Million Dollar Baby, which scored four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Eastwood also stars in the film as Frankie Dunn - a veteran boxing coach who decides to take a young woman named Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) under his wing. Their journey to the top of the boxing world is a true underdog story, but it's also one that's filled with unexpected twists and heartbreaking tragedies. Million Dollar Baby is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

'Sully' (2016)

Clint Eastwood has directed a number of biopics over the years, with one of his most prominent being Sully. The drama tells the true story of Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (Tom Hanks), who was forced to land his passenger plane in the Hudson River in New York City after the plane hit a flock of birds. While the plane's safe landing is declared a miracle due to the fact that everyone on the plane survived, Sully soon faces an investigation that aims to see if he really needed to resort to a water landing. Sully is available to rent or buy on VOD.

Rent on Prime Video

'Richard Jewell' (2019)

Richard Jewell

Security guard Richard Jewell is an instant hero after foiling a bomb attack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but his life becomes a nightmare when the FBI leaks to the media that he is a suspect in the case. Release Date November 20, 2019 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Olivia Wilde , Paul Walter Hauser Sam Rockwell , Kathy Bates , Jon Hamm Runtime 129

Another recent biopic from Clint Eastwood, Richard Jewell similarly follows an individual who becomes thoroughly investigated after averting a national tragedy (though its depiction of events has been heavily scrutinized). Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) is an average security guard working at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics when he discovers a bomb. He may have saved dozens of people that night, but that still doesn't stop Jewell from being a potential suspect in a controversial case. Richard Jewell is available to rent or buy on VOD.

Rent on Prime Video