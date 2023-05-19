The cast for Clint Eastwood's final movie continues to grow, as Kiefer Sutherland has officially joined Juror #2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will follow a complicated legal case, where tough decisions will have to be made while looking for justice. Sutherland joins an already impressive list, which includes Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, almost ensuring captivating performances will be delivered during the final time Eastwood will stand behind the camera. After a legendary career that has spanned the better half of a century, it's time for one of the dedicated filmmakers in the industry to take a break.

The upcoming Warner Bros. release will deal with family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma, one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict, or free, the wrong killer. Sutherland is set to play Kemp's sponsor at Alcoholic Anonymous during the events of Juror #2. It is currently unknown what part Collette's character will play in the story, or even Zoey Deutch's, for that matter. As production approaches, the studio will get closer to setting a release date for the highly-anticipated film.

Sutherland was last seen in the television series Rabbit Hole, where he played John Weir, a corporate spy adept at deception and ruining lives. In his last mission, a mysterious cabal turns the table on him and gives him a taste of his own medicine by framing him for a murder, and he finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game for gaining his freedom. The show was released following a weekly model on Paramount+, where the complete first season is available to stream. Sutherland will bring the best of his acting abilities to Eastwood's latest project, which will be filled with tension and unpredictability.

Clint Eastwood's Previous Theatrical Project

The last time a Clint Eastwood movie hit the big screen was when Cry Macho was released by Warner Bros. back in 2021. That story featured the filmmaker himself playing the role of Mike Milo, a former Texan rodeo star who was forced into early retirement due to a back injury. Mike will be tasked with the mission of transporting the son of a ranch owner back to him. This would include traveling all the way to Mexico City in order to confront the boy's mother (Natalia Traven), while trying to convince her to surrender the boy. Obviously, that's not even a reasonable task, setting the stage for the drama to unfold in Eastwood's movie.

