Clint Eastwood’s potential final movie, Juror #2, premiered in international theaters this weekend and collected an impressive haul of $5 million from limited screens. The film currently boasts impressive scores of 91% from critics and 92% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which stacks up amazingly well against Eastwood’s other directorial work. As it stands, Juror #2 is the fifth-highest-rated movie in Eastwood’s directorial career, falling short of Unforgiven, which sits at 96% among critics, High Plains Drifter, which boasts a 94% rating from critics, Honkytonk Man, which lands at a 93% score from reviewers, and Pale Rider, which also earned a 93% score from critics on the aggregate site. Juror #2 has a 92% score with only 91 reviews, so it’s certainly possible for a few more positive ones to lift its rating even higher.

One of Clint Eastwood’s highest-rated movies that he starred in came in 1964 from A Fistful of Dollars, the spaghetti western in which he stars alongside Gian Maria Volontè and Wolfgang Lukschy which earned a 98% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second-highest-rated movie of Eastwood’s career came 15 years later when he starred as Frank Morris in Escape from Alcatraz, the true crime prison drama/biopic which scored a 97% rating from critics but a slightly lower 85% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Another Eastwood classic came in 1966 with The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, another spaghetti western that scored equally impressive scores of 97% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and also stars Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef.

What Are Some of Clint Eastwood’s Most Recent Movies?

Eastwood’s most recent acting role came in Cry Macho, the 2021 coming-of-age western which he also directed and tapped Dwight Yoakam and Amber Lynn Ashley to star alongside him. He also starred in and directed The Mule in 2018, a contemporary western with a script by Nick Schenk which is currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. 12 years ago, Eastwood starred opposite Amy Adams and John Goodman in Trouble with the Curve, the sports drama written by Randy Brown and directed by Robert Lorenz.

Juror #2 is now playing in select theaters internationally and is available in a limited release in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS