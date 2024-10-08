There's less than one month before the premiere of Clint Eastwood's latest film, and Warner Bros. is ramping up the promotion as the clock ticks down. The official Warner Bros. X account unveiled a new sneak peek at Juror #2, which shows J.K. Simmons seriously questioning whether the prosecutors ever looked at any other suspects. In keeping with the theme from the recently-released trailer, which came last week, leading star Nicholas Hoult, who plays Justin Kemp in the film, is also at odds with himself once again, dealing with a very clear interior struggle that is tearing him apart. In addition to Simmons and Hoult, Juror #2 also stars Toni Collette, who is beest known for her role in The Sixth Sense, and Leslie Bibb, who played Christine Everheart in both Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

Juror #2 follows Justin Kemp, a family man serving as a juror on a murder trial, who finds himself struggling with a major moral dilemma that could either free or convict the accused. Jonathan A. Abrams wrote the script for Juror #2, and his only prior work on movies has come as an associate producer on Escape Plan, the 2013 action thriller starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger that has been a major hit on Netflix recently. Clint Eastwood directed Juror #2, and it has been rumored to be his final movie ever, but no official announcement has been made. He recently starred in and directed Cry Macho, and also directed Paul Walter Hauser and Sam Rockwell in Richard Jewell.

What Other Movies Are Releasing This November?

Opening in theaters alongside Juror #2 is Absolution, the crime thriller starring Liam Neeson. Cillian Murphy will also topline Small things Like These, the historical drama which will hit theaters the following week on November 8. The Christmas movie season will begin on November 15 with Red One, the action flick starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, and legacy sequels and prequels alike will close out the month, with Gladiator 2 and Wicked each releasing on November 22.

Juror #2 hits theaters on November 1. Check out the new teaser for the film above and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS