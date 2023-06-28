Nobody can deny that Jury Duty is one of the most unexpectedly heartwarming shows we’ve been given in recent years. The semi-scripted smash-hit centers on Ronald Gladden, an unsuspecting civilian who signs on to do a documentary about jury duty, not knowing that every other jury member is a paid actor. The other “jurors,” including A-lister James Marsden, pull Ronald into all sorts of weird scenarios in and out of the courtroom, including helping two star-crossed jurors get laid, throwing a sports-themed birthday party for a sad future divorcee, and taking the blame for one massive, unflushable turd. As things around him get increasingly bizarre, Ronald proves himself as a caring and honest man, constantly trying to support his fellow jurors and reach a verdict in a bizarre and confusing court case. In the final episode, Ronald is finally let in on the joke, told that the previous few weeks of his life were a total sham, and awarded $100,000 for his accidental cooperation. With rumors swirling around that we could be getting another season of Jury Duty, it’s tempting to think that we could have another eight episodes of mockumentary-style hilarity. However, there are more than a few reasons why Jury Duty should put the gavel down and walk away with one great season.

‘Jury Duty’s Hero Ronald Gladden Became a Beloved Overnight Sensation

First off, it’s no secret that Jury Duty got incredibly lucky with the casting of hero Ronald Gladden. Given the fact that he just happened to answer a misleading Craigslist ad to appear on the show, the producers really didn’t know what they were getting. Fortunately for them, Ronald turned out to be consistently compassionate, loyal, and honorable even when the people around him got increasingly out of hand. His kindness was especially highlighted through his unlikely friendship with inventor Todd, played by actor David Brown.

Todd was an interesting juror from the start, constantly showing off wacky inventions such as his chair pants (“chants”), which were just two crutches strapped to the back of his khakis. While the character was intended to throw Ronald off and freak him out, Ronald instead took Todd under his wing. In what might be the show’s most endearing moment, Ronald even showed Todd (David Brown) the movie A Bug’s Life to encourage Todd’s creative nature and show him that there’s nothing wrong with being a well-meaning inventor. Episode after episode, Ronald unwittingly cemented his status as America’s New Sweetheart, refusing to take money from Ken (Ron Song) after beating him in a fake gambling game, and just generally becoming a confidant for most of the group. Even when he was named foreperson of the jury (a position we know he didn’t want), he stepped up as a leader and got the job done.

In the final episode, when the curtain is pulled back and the judge (Alan Barinholtz) tells Ronald that the whole thing was a ruse, he says that because of Ronald's moral character, they’re awarding him $100,000. But… what would happen if the hero was a total jerk? Would the crew begrudgingly give them the money while the audience sat at home disappointed? For a show like Jury Duty to work, you have to be rooting for the hero, and Ronald has become a beloved overnight celebrity since his appearance on the show. Should Jury Duty get a second season, it would be near impossible to find somebody that audiences would respond to as fondly, and a huge gamble that the next person they pick would hold a candle to their original hero.

‘Jury Duty’ Has the Perfect Ensemble Cast

Image via Freevee

Similarly, the rest of Jury Duty's ensemble cast was almost as lovable as Ronald. The show's cast was perfectly selected, with a group of relatively unknown comedic actors and some slightly more recognizable performers like Mekki Leeper (Sex Lives of College Girls) and Kirk Fox (Parks and Recreation) peppered in. The team had a wide range of personalities and quirks, and each person brought something unique to the rag-tag group of jurors. Of course, James Marsden was the star of the show, putting on the performance of a lifetime as an exaggerated and egomaniacal version of himself. Being able to find a totally new cast and celebrity star that audiences would like as much would be tricky, and trying to replicate another situation with a random high-profile celebrity would make it too easy for a new hero to catch on. Therein lies another issue. How many situations, outside jury duty, occur in the real world where you’re secluded for weeks on end with no access to the outside world? There aren’t many other things you could do to create an artificial environment where the hero would organically find themself. Obviously, the show can’t pull off another season using the guise of actual jury duty, so where does that leave them?

The Premise of ‘Jury Duty’ is Pretty Unethical

Image via Freevee

Finally, as hilarious and clever as the show was, we have to admit that the innovative premise of Jury Duty is kind of unethical. By putting Ronald in these wacky scenarios just to see how he would react and whether he was worthy of the cash prize, we got our own real-life Truman Show. While it was a delight for the audience, this was a journey and fame that Ronald never actually signed up for. While the joke was never intended to be at Ronald’s expense, he was still the one whose sense of reality was shattered when the show was over. We can only imagine how disorienting it would be to find out that the people you had lived with for weeks, and now considered friends, were paid actors and that you were now a TV star. Ronald even said in a panel with Variety that “you can’t ask that of somebody,” referring to the fact that he had to digest everything so quickly, and then just put on a brave face and take it in stride. Unlike other prank shows where the joke is revealed pretty quickly, this was instead a social experiment that lasted for 17 days, and Ronald probably felt like he was in an episode of Black Mirror when he realized that he had basically been living in a simulated reality for over two weeks. While the ever-upbeat Ronald seems content to enjoy his 15 minutes of fame, it seems like it would be pushing it to put another individual through this kind of psychological rollercoaster.

After the widespread success of Jury Duty, it’s just not feasible that the show's unique premise would work a second time. While we would all love to enjoy one more season of courtroom shenanigans and meet another hero like Ronald Gladden, it might be best to just be happy with what we got, and not risk losing the magic that made Jury Duty so special.