Jury Duty has become this summer's unexpected hit comedy series. The eight-episode show on Amazon Freevee is essentially a reality TV prank series, with hidden cameras tracking a real subject unaware of the fact that his surroundings are staged. This time, the surroundings are a civil trial and the subject is Juror #6, Ronnie Gladden— but he doesn't know that everyone from the judge, to the bailiff, to the lawyers, defendants, prosecutors, and even his eleven fellow Jurors are all actors, and that the case is entirely scripted. In addition to this original premise, though, much of Jury Duty's success is likely due to its ambitious scope and subversive tone, which elevates prank-style TV to new heights and leaves the viewer feeling surprisingly uplifted in the end.

'Jury Duty' Expands the Scale of Prank-Style TV

Conventional prank TV shows such as Punk'd, Impractical Jokers, I Can't Deal With It, The Prank Panel, and Crank Yankers organize themselves sub-episodically. Each episode usually has a variety of segments or bits, each one focusing on a different prank with different subjects. At the end of each segment, the curtain reliably falls and the non-actors realize that they've been pranked. From there, it's on to the next bit.

Jury Duty, however, doesn't follow the bit or even the episodic structure of its prank TV predecessors. Throughout Jury Duty's eight episodes, a full narrative unfolds and events build on each other across the course of the series. The trial grows richer as jurors leave, councils change, and witnesses bring new evidence to the table, often in hilarious and chaotic manners. To avoid inconsistencies, the Jury is sequestered in the first episode, allowing for additional scenes outside the courtroom while ensuring that the crew behind the curtain has greater control over the arch-narrative.

'Jury Duty' Weaves Character and Story Development Into Its Pranks

Image via Freevee

The mere idea of an arch-narrative is something quite novel for prank television, and Jury Duty pulls it off by allowing the show to be more than just a series of reactions to ridiculous events. There is a clear scripted aspect to the show that doesn't even involve the central mock trial. Each character has a complete identity, and the actors remain faithful to those identities throughout. Even when Ronnie isn't in the room, the camera will show moments and asides where the characters interact with one another as their on-screen personas. These moments feel more like scenes out of docu-style sitcoms like The Office or Parks and Rec than they do out of a prank show.

For this, major kudos are due not just to the actors for remaining in character for several days, but also to the writers for crafting such a clever narrative and to the crew, who must have worked tirelessly to uphold the farce up until the finale. Not until the last scene of the penultimate episode does the cast reveal itself as actors, and then Ronnie (along with the audience) finally gets to see how the entire show was secretly and meticulously pulled off right under his nose.

'Jury Duty' Shifts the Genre's Focus From Embarrassment to Compassion

The final episode also solidifies Jury Duty as a truly innovative prank TV show not just for its ambitious scope, but also for its refreshingly positive tone. While the aforementioned conventional prank shows seem to focus on making their subjects feel embarrassed, hoodwinked, or punked after the curtain falls, Jury Duty unveils its prank with a tone of appreciation and compassion towards Ronnie. After the Judge reveals everyone in the courtroom as an actor, he declares Ronnie a hero, listing all the moments throughout the trial and sequestration where Ronnie showed sincerity, bravery, and kindness.

Part of this optimistic tone could be due to the showrunners simply lucking out with Ronnie Gladden as their main subject. Ronnie proved to be even-tempered, patient, and caring throughout the series, demonstrating upstanding character traits even in the most intentionally uncomfortable of situations. Nevertheless, Ronnie's agreeable personality met a show that went to lengths to paint him in a genuine light, resulting in something unexpectedly wholesome. For all the raunchy and absurdist humor throughout Jury Duty, one ends with a sense of encouragement. Ultimately, we do not find ourselves laughing at Ronnie for being pranked, but applauding him for his poised and relaxed attitude.

Will 'Jury Duty' Lead a Change for Prank TV as a Whole?

Image via Freevee

In total, Jury Duty offers something new to the prank-show television genre, graying the lines between reality and scripted entertainment even more than its predecessors for something viewers can feel a sense of extended investment in. Series creators Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky clearly brought their experience as writers on conventional comedies like Good Boys, Bad Teacher, and Year One to the show, while entering into the world of reality hijinks with vigorous spirit. Likewise, with the exception of James Marsden playing an exaggeratedly obnoxious version of himself, Jury Duty's cast debuted the talents of many unrecognized actors, all of whom showcased immense comedy chops— even those who didn't have previous acting experience.

Because of its popularity, a Jury Duty Season 2 now feels logical, and yet it's unclear if a second season could work given the phenomenon it has become. The show would have to drastically change its setting and premise in order to fool someone a second time. However, its success certainly raises the question of whether Jury Duty might inspire other prank shows to follow its lead. Because it is so easy to find funny prank videos on the internet nowadays, prank TV needs more than just laughs to create an impact. It needs shrewdness, originality, story, ambition, and perhaps even a little heart — all of which Jury Duty managed to deliver without becoming overblown or sappy. How this affects the genre's landscape as a whole remains to be seen, but it certainly seems to raise the bar and shift the narrative in a positive direction.

Jury Duty is now available to stream on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video.