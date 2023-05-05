Amazon Freevee's breakout hit series Jury Duty has turned 30-year-old project manager Ronald Gladden into the Internet's golden boy, and understandably so. Created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, former writers for The Office, what Ronald thought was a documentary about the judicial process was really a Truman Show style comedy series where every variable was carefully constructed around him. Selected out of over 4,000 applicants who answered a Craigslist ad to participate in the “documentary," the team behind Jury Duty struck gold when they cast Ronald, one of the most kind-hearted people you'll ever see on a reality show (even a fake one).

What Is 'Jury Duty' About?

Jury Duty is a documentary style series that follows a group of jurors tasked with deliberating on a civil court case, except everything about this "documentary" is fake. Everyone in Jury Duty is an actor — the jurors themselves, the judge, the parties involved in the court case, the security guards, and their fellow patrons at the Margaritaville they visit in the fourth episode. Even James Marsden, the most recognizable actor in the show, is acting as a parodic, overtly narcissistic version of himself. When James calls fake paparazzi on himself in an attempt to get out of jury duty, Ronald is sequestered with this eccentric group of people and subjected to an increasingly absurd series of events, but develops close relationships with his fellow jurors in the process. He is thrust into a leadership role when he's named the foreperson of the jury, ultimately responsible for rallying the group to come to a unanimous verdict at the end of the fake trial. Thankfully, this emotional rollercoaster wasn't for nothing. After the truth is revealed in the finale, Ronald walks away with $100,000, not to mention the sudden fame he's seen as a result.

Why Ronald Gladden Is Such a Compelling Protagonist

Despite the wacky characters he meets and the strange circumstances he finds himself in, Ronald has a seemingly unshakable sense of positivity and willingness to help others throughout the entire experience. The epitome of an extrovert, Ronald states from the get-go that he's looking forward to being sequestered because he wants to get to know his fellow jurors without the typical distractions that come along with having access to cell phones and the Internet. The jury is composed of an eclectic group of people he would be unlikely to cross paths with otherwise, and even the personalities orchestrated in an attempt to annoy Ronald don't faze him. James, Todd (David Brown) and Noah (Mekki Leeper) would likely get under most people's skin if forced to interact with them almost exclusively for weeks, but Ronald always treats them with patience and kindness.

The socially awkward Todd would be easy for most people to write off as a weirdo to distance themselves from, but Ronald does the opposite. Todd is passionate about cybernetics, and often shows up to court wearing strange contraptions like his "chair pants,'' made from two crutches that provide him with a built-in chair on the go. If Ronald was ever internally annoyed by or making fun of Todd, he never let on, even in his confessionals, and instead took him under his wing. He takes an interest in his contraptions and in one of their first nights sequestered together, shows Todd the 1998 animated film A Bugs Life to encourage his passion for experimental technology even if people ostracize him for it. And on one of their days off, he and Jeannie (Edy Modica) give Todd a makeover, taking him shopping to refresh his wardrobe in an attempt to boost his confidence.

Ronald later becomes a wingman for Noah in his budding relationship with Jeannie. At first, the awkward, innocent Noah is committed to his girlfriend, but when he finds out she may be cheating on him with a male friend via a mysterious Instagram post, he decides to pursue Jeannie, who has been interested in him from day one. Ronald encourages him to spend time with her, and discreetly lets Jeannie know he’s interested. He’s also exceedingly patient with the older jurors, Barbara (Susan Berger) and Ken (Ron Song). He prods Barbara awake when she keeps nodding off during one of the first few days of the trial, and refuses to let Ken pay him the $2,000 he inadvertently wins when he teaches Ronald to play a Korean board game.

It’s rare to see Ronald get annoyed, even as James becomes more of an egomaniac and general nuisance as time goes on. On the first day of “jury selection” when Ronald meets James and finds out he’s famous, he mentions that he heard Sonic the Hedgehog (a movie James starred in) wasn’t very good, but the following day Ronald apologizes to him, having watched the movie the night before and loved it. When James is in the process of auditioning for the (also fictional) movie Lone Pine, Ronald spends hours reading lines with him and honing his performance for his self tape. He even laughs it off and takes the blame when James clogs the toilet in Ronald's hotel room.

James and Ronald remain friends to this day, but there were times when James’ actions would get to him. In an interview with KFC Radio Ronald references a moment during the sixth episode, when they throw juror Ross (Ross Kubiak) a surprise birthday party, where he thought he might have to get physical with James. He said, “I heard this commotion, I look up. He’s pumped his chest out, he’s got his arms open, and he’s yelling at Jeannie. The only thing in my mind is, ‘I don’t want to get physical, but if he comes after Jeannie, I’m going to have to f***ing step in between him'.” Ronald was clearly upset by James’ outburst wherein he destroyed Ross’ birthday cake, but it was revealed in the final episode that they actually had James return with a new cake and apologize to Ronald for his actions.

Everybody Loves Ronald

It's safe to say that Jury Duty viewers and the Internet at large have fallen in love with Ronald. He's become an Internet phenomenon virtually overnight, earning over 130,000 Instagram followers (and counting), an abundance of TikTok edits in his honor and millions of videos tagged with his name. He’s been thirsted over, hailed as an example of positive masculinity, and generally received an overwhelming amount of praise for his kindheartedness throughout his time on the series. His fellow cast mates have nothing but nice things to say about him, and in the finale, Judge Rosen (Alan Barinholtz) rightfully declares him a hero. Essentially, it's nice to watch someone be nice!

It's incredibly common to see people become Internet famous for the wrong reasons as fame becomes more accessible via social media. Although some question the ethics of Jury Duty's premise, the series would not have become what it is without Ronald at the center. Ronald thought he was taking part in a run-of-the-mill documentary that few people would actually watch, but still took it seriously, wanting to give back and ensure they came to a just verdict. Jury duty is generally regarded with disinterest and dread, but Ronald's relentless optimism almost makes you want to get a jury summons in hopes you might encounter someone as wholesome as him. Almost.