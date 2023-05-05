Amazon Freevee has struck gold with their reality mockumentary series Jury Duty and Social Media has found a new hero in Ronald Gladden - a regular citizen plunged into what he thought was a genuine trial, but was in fact staged, filled to the brim with improv actors and a hilarious caricature of James Marsden (from The Notebook). In an interview with Variety, the show's producers David Bernard and Todd Schulman haven't ruled out a second series of the new-comic hit.

Speaking to Variety, Schulman said that the show is "an infinitely repeatable core concept, that core element of the show we can do again potentially in other worlds. I do think there are opportunities, but we haven’t gotten too deep into that yet." Except for Marsden - who plays an exaggerated diva persona of his true self, every person in Jury Duty whom its central hero Gladden interacts with is not who he thinks they are, they're all actors, portraying fictionalized characters inside a fictionalized court scenario. Except Gladden thinks everything is real - cue a series of set-ups and storylines that Collider describes as a combination of The Truman Show and The Office. The show's shining light, as evidenced by the countless clips shared across social media, is that Gladden, unknowing of the surrounding fakery, is a genuine, honest and selfless individual, making Jury Duty an endearing hero's journey for audiences to follow. It's easy to see why and how Schulman would want to recreate this with a second season, with new characters, a new scenario coupled with another camped-up celebrity caricature and an unsuspecting everyday hero.

Bernard describes how not only could the show's premise be recreated, but the setting can change too; "One of the initial premises of the show was it is a jury trial, but we sold it as every day you’re on trial, every day you’re confronted with situations and opportunities to make a decision. "I think we can take that same theme and premise and apply it to other areas outside a jury trial." If Jury Duty were to find a second lease of life outside the courtroom, Bernard and Schulman are well-placed to execute it. Before teaming up to create the show, each of the executive producers boasted a host of impressive credits. Schulman collaborated with Sacha Baron Cohen on Who Is America? and executive produced the likes of Borat and Brüno. Bernard has executive produced high-end dramas such as The White Lotus, action-hits like Uncharted and developed his mockumentary skills via Superstore. Given Jury Duty has a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Schulman and Bernard would benefit from lending their impressive experience to the concept a second time.

Where Can I Watch Jury Duty?

All eight episodes of Jury Duty are available to watch on Amazon's ad-supported Freevee service. Check out the trailer below for prior insight into the documentary-style comedy.