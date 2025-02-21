In the life of a United States citizen, there are few mailers less fear-inducing than a jury summons. But, Prime Video is turning that fear around today, with the announcement that its hit hidden camera series, Jury Duty, has not only been picked up for a second season, but is already done filming — it just might not look how you’d expect it to. Turning away from the justice system, the sophomore season instead picked up cameras at a staged corporate retreat which took place just outside of Los Angeles in Agoura Hills. It’s unclear how the production team will get away with the heist this time, and if all the other folks will be planted or if some of the main character’s in-the-know co-workers will also be in attendance at the event.

If you haven’t already seen it, please stop reading right this second and head over to Prime Video to stream the first season of Jury Duty. The title was initially a success story for Prime’s long-gone streamer, Freevee, and became a word-of-mouth breakout hit in 2023. The prank show followed the very real Ronald Gladden, a regular man who had been summoned for jury duty. Little did he know that everyone else in attendance were paid actors, including James Marsden, who parodied himself throughout the first set of episodes. Day in and day out, Gladden did his best to serve his civic duty, completely unaware that all the insanity and bonkers personalities around him were the works of professional performers. The series showcased Gladden’s heart of gold and gave all of us a reason to believe in humanity again — so, we could really use another season right about now.

An Unexpected Reveal