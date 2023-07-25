Slasher movies are known above anything else for two things: their inventive kill count and their villain. If you don't have a scary bad guy (or gal) slicing up their victims in ways that make your skin crawl, you don't have a successful slasher, no matter how good the rest of the story might be. It's why there are 13 Halloween movies and 12 Friday the 13th installments. The plots might get more outrageous, but we keep coming back for the scary dude in the mask hacking people up.

Every slasher movie also has to have an epic finale where the killer dies in some disgusting way. Even if they don't stay down and return for a sequel or ten, the villain has to be defeated in such a way that makes it seem like they'll be down for the count forever. Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and the like have been defeated in every way imaginable, but you've never seen a villain death as shocking and memorable as the finale of the little-known 1980s slasher, Just Before Dawn.

Slasher Movies Need to Let the Final Girls Kill the Villains!

Though the villain's takedown in a slasher film is usually memorable, it often unfortunately plays out in the same way. It will come down to the final girl, who has just discovered that all of her friends are dead. She's the last one standing, on the run from the hulking killer. She gets some jabs in, weakening him, but for the final blow, a man arrives to do what she can't. You have to look no further than the ultimate final girl, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. In Halloween, with Laurie unable to defeat her aggressor, it's Doctor Loomis (Donald Pleasence) who shows up and shoots Michael Myers. The same scenario plays out in Halloween II, where Laurie can't defeat the Boogeyman, so it's up to Loomis to do it by arriving at the hospital in the final act to blow himself and Michael up.

In A Nightmare on Elm Street, Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) brings Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) out of her dreams and into the real world, but she has to call out to her cop father (John Saxon) to help her. In Friday the 13th Part VII: A New Blood, Jason Voorhees meets his ultimate match in a telekinetic girl named Tina Shepard (Lar Park Lincoln). She gets some vicious blows in on Jason, but it's her father coming back from the dead who pulls Jason down into Crystal Lake. In the Scream movies, they don't need a man's help, but it takes several women to shoot and stab Ghostface to death. There are other variations as well that let the final girl live without being the ultimate hero. Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) doesn't kill any of the bad guys in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Instead, she runs and is able to get away. There is no final girl braver than Jess Bradford (Olivia Hussey) in Black Christmas, but in the end, she kills the wrong man and the slasher lives on. In Just Before Dawn, our final girl needs no help, and you can keep your guns and knives and anything else because she doesn't need a weapon either.

What Is 'Just Before Dawn' About?

Just Before Dawn came out in 1981 in the early days of the slasher boom. It didn't change the world. The characters are okay, the plot's not bad, the kills are effective, and with its grainy texture, it feels scary just to look at, but it's not one of the decade's big movies. On paper, it's your stereotypical slasher film, a mix between The Hills Have Eyes and Friday the 13th, with a group of young friends going into the woods to go camping, only to be hunted by a madman with a machete. Directed by Jeff Lieberman, Just Before Dawn stars Chris Lemmon (the son of Jack Lemmon) and even has George Kennedy in a small but meaningful role. Among the supporting cast is Deborah Benson as Constance, a woman who at one point mentions how much she hates knives and doesn't think she could ever use one.

Our heroes are here because they've inherited some land in the mountains. It's here that they encounter George Kennedy's Roy McLean as the slasher harbinger of doom, warning these youngins not to go up in those mountains. They do anyway, of course, and run into Just Before Dawn's villain when he jumps onto their RV, then follows them when they set out on foot. Our killer isn't a masked man, we see him quite clearly. He's a backwoods-looking fellow, heavyset and balding, later wearing the orange hat of one of his victims. He doesn't speak, but he has a creepy laugh that comes out breathless and high-pitched. The killer begins taking out the group before the twist is revealed. There's not one killer, but two, in the form of twin brothers.

'Just Before Dawn' Has the Most Disturbing Villain Death

The final act sees one of the hillbilly brothers chasing our final girl, Constance. She's not your typical final girl, shy and timid and dressed conservatively. Nope, Constance is blonde, with a tight shirt and shorts so short her butt is hanging out. She's even seen making out with her boyfriend Warren (Gregg Henry) earlier. Just Before Dawn can be commended for that. Constance is a person, rather than a stereotype. That difference is also what makes what happens later so meaningful. Constance runs up a tree to get away from one of the killers. He chops it down, sending Constance on the run again. She trips and falls, the killer raises his machete, but before he can attack, he's shot dead by Roy McLean. Once again, a final girl is saved by a man with a weapon, except, wait, there is more than one villain!

Our remaining heroes, Constance and Warren, don't realize there are two bad guys, so they go back to their camp to pack up and leave this awful place. It's then that the second brother attacks. Warren cowers but Constance jumps on the killer's back. He is able to twist her around and get her in a bear hug, her legs flailing. Warren is of no help, so it's up to the woman to do it all this time. Constance hates knives, but no matter, here the woman becomes the weapon against her male aggressor as she twists around and shoves her fist into the killer's mouth. She pushes deeper, her fist in his throat choking him. He falls to the ground, unable to breathe. Constance mounts him, pushing her arm deeper until her forearm is halfway down his gullet. The killer chokes, and even though he's an evil man, it's uncomfortable watching someone take so long to die in so much pain. Constance doesn't let up though. She keeps her arm in his throat until he finally stops breathing.

There's something about sexual and gender dynamics that can be found here. Women are so often sexualized in slasher films. Director Jeff Lieberman turns that on its head and makes the blonde with the long legs the hero. In the end, the man who should save the day cowers while she instead saves him. With women so often made into objects in '80s horror, her body is the weapon, a phallic fist shoved inside a disgusting and murderous man. There may have been better slasher movies in the '80s, but you won't find one with a more disturbing and appropriate ending than Just Before Dawn.