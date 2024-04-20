The Big Picture Backwoods horror films like Just Before Dawn set the stage for '80s slashers with their terrifying settings and unsuspecting victims.

Director Jeff Lieberman never intended Just Before Dawn to be a slasher, aiming for a Deliverance-style survivalist film instead.

The release of the seminal slasher movie, Friday the 13th, during Just Before Dawn's production spurred producers to change the film to lean more into conventional horror tropes.

Horror underwent a radical change in the 1970s and early '80s, as religious tropes and monster movies gave way to more human threats in masks, creating the rise of the slasher. While many credit Halloween for this boom, it actually began before John Carpenter's 1978 film. The year before, Wes Craven released The Hills Have Eyes which, while not exactly a slasher, carried many of its tropes. A few years before that, Tobe Hooper pulled the cord and unleashed The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and the frightening Leatherface out onto the world. Going into the 1980s, a new slasher was coming out every week, starring either a man in a mask or a giant hulk chasing teenagers through the woods. 1980's Friday the 13th did it best, leading to a game-changing franchise, but while this was being made, another horror movie was preparing to unleash another killer in the woods.

1981's Just Before Dawn, written and directed by Jeff Lieberman, has many of the hallmarks of '80s slashers before the tropes had even been established. While one might immediately jump to the conclusion that Lieberman's film is a ripoff of the aforementioned slashers, Lieberman has been very vocal about never having seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or The Hills Have Eyes and told The Flashback Files "I don’t like the term slasher movie and I don’t think I ever made one." Instead, Lieberman was looking to make Just Before Dawn a survivalist film akin to Deliverance. He failed in the best way possible.

Backwoods Horror Films Set up the Slasher Craze

Before there was the slasher, there was the backwoods horror film. Movies like the aforementioned The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, along with other classics of the subgenre such as Eaten Alive and Tourist Trap, set the pace for what would be found in these types of movies. While they usually consisted of some sort of mutant killer or a family of murderers, it wasn't the villains that made backwoods horror so frightening.

Backwoods horror chilled audiences because of its setting. The plots of these films usually put teenagers from the city out in the woods, either voluntarily or because their car broke down. Our heroes end up at some dirty roadside store, mocking the setting and the townsfolk, and before you know it, they're being chased down and cut up to bits by some maniac wielding a chainsaw. Having these city dwellers lost in the outskirts of civilization was like Alien, taking the protagonists out of the familiar and dropping them off on another planet where endless trees and terrain might as well have been space. Halloween simply took away the backwoods setting and put the action in the suburbs, using not the unfamiliar to frighten us, but the idea of the killer being right at our door. Friday the 13th was a mix of both, part post-Halloween slasher, part backwoods horror. The success of Pamela Voorhees gutting campers, however, would affect another movie being made at nearly the same time.

'Just Before Dawn' Was Not Supposed To Be a Slasher Movie

When Jeff Lieberman was offered the job to direct Just Before Dawn (originally called The Last Ritual), he was already a known name in horror thanks to films like Squirm and Blue Sunshine. There was just one huge problem when Lieberman was hired for The Last Ritual: he hated the script. In an interview with Hysteria Lives, Lieberman called it "God awful," saying he took the movie with the understanding that he was allowed to rewrite it. The only request from producers was that it stay a basic '"kids go into the woods and get terrorized' movie." This was before Friday the 13th, so that gave Lieberman a lot of freedom for a movie he rewrote and called Just Before Dawn.

Lieberman didn't set out to make a slasher movie, instead telling Hysteria Lives that he used Deliverance as his model. No backwoods film is more famous than this 1972 classic starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, and Jon Voight. While not technically considered horror, it is a terrifying movie, as Reynolds and company are hunted down by the country locals who do not welcome their arrival. The infamous sexual assault scene against Ned Beatty's Bobby turned gender expectations upside down, making men just as sexually vulnerable as women were often portrayed. Other backwoods movies may have more gore and kills, but none could match the shocking nature of Deliverance.

Making a horror movie that set out to be a survivalist backwoods adventure like Deliverance was an interesting idea. Just Before Dawn puts a group of young hikers in the woods where they soon find themselves hunted down one-by-one by a machete-wielding hulk of a man. It was set up to be a more horror-centered version of Deliverance, but then something happened that changed everything. During pre-production, Friday the 13th was released. Its immediate success (it made nearly $40 million at the box office) and similar setting caused producers to go to Lieberman and ask him to change everything. They wanted kill after kill, but Lieberman didn't think he could do it, telling The Flashback Files:

"You still have to tell an actress: Go walk outside and you’ll get a hatchet in your forehead. If she has any brains at all, she’s gonna ask why she’s going outside. And I, Jeff Lieberman, would have to say: Well, because you can’t get a hatchet in your head in front of all these people in the living room. That’s not the guy you want to direct a movie like this. I would be bad at making a slasher movie."

'Just Before Dawn' Is a Slasher Without Rules

In an interview with Cine-Excess, Lieberman said producers took the original cut of his film and shifted it to focus less on the characters and more on the kills, even adding another kill scene in the beginning. The model went from Deliverance to Friday the 13th through this move, but it's important to remember that Just Before Dawn is not a clone of that movie or other slashers. Lieberman told Hysteria Lives that he had never seen The Hills Have Eyes or The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, adding, "I never liked 'slasher movies' with the exception of Halloween. That's why I never really made one."

The fact that producers took his original vision away from him and made it into something that could capitalize on a growing trend doesn't mean Just Before Dawn is a ruined movie. Instead, it leaves it feeling like a hybrid horror film, one that's part survivalist suspense like Deliverance, and one that's part hack-and-slash Friday the 13th. It allows the film to slow down and breathe rather than just being one kill after another. Instead of focusing on closeups of murder and gore, Lieberman's camera steps back and absorbs the setting, creating a beautifully shot film that often cuts to views of the overwhelming and stunning forest. That's something you won't find in a Friday the 13th movie, where trees are treated like something in the way.

Although Just Before Dawn is a slower-paced slasher hybrid where the cinematography is a focal point, making it almost an art film, that doesn't mean it isn't scary. When the killer appears, he is absolutely terrifying. There's a fun twist to the killer as well that we won't spoil here, along with the killer's death scene including an image so shocking that we bet you've never seen anything like it before. Just Before Dawn does have its flaws, with the changes creating an uneven flow, resulting in a movie that doesn't know quite what it wants to be. It's not Deliverance, or The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, or The Hills Have Eyes, or Friday the 13th. For better or worse, it's all of them, while fighting to be something else.

Just Before Dawn is available to watch on Roku in the U.S.

