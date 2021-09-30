Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming anthology comedy-horror series, Just Beyond, coming from the unique mind of R.L. Stine. The series will consist of 8 episodes, each telling its own exciting story set in a world of fantasies and nightmares. The series will premiere on Disney+ as part of Hallowstream on October 13.

From the beginning of the trailer, viewers learn that just beyond the world they currently know, another world exists where typical fantasies and fears such as witches, ghosts, parallel universes, and even aliens exist. Each episode will seem to build on this alternate world, introducing a new cast of characters who must go on incredible journeys filled with twists, turns, and nightmares to rediscover themselves. The original series is based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novels by Stine and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Studios.

Just Beyond features stars such as Gabriel Bateman, Cedric Joe, Nasim Pedrad, Riki Lindhome, Gabriel Bateman, Henry Thomas, Rachel Marsh, and many more. Seth Grahame-Smith, who has also worked on 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, serves as writer and showrunner for the series. Executive producers include Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions, David Walpert, Marc Webb, and Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine, who is most prominently known for his work on the Goosebump and Fear Street novel series, both of which were adapted into multiple films, will serve as a co-executive producer for the series.

The thrilling trailer closes with Marsh’s character speaking to another unknown character off-screen, stating, “We are gonna have such a wonderful time together, yay!” which could be a subtle message to viewers that they are in for a truly wild ride. Just Beyond will premiere all eight episodes on Disney+ as part of Hallowstream on October 13. Check out the trailer and poster for Just Beyond below.

