‘Stuber’ Director to Helm ‘Just Cause’ Adaptation from ‘John Wick’ Co-Creator Derek Kolstad

The adaptation of the Just Cause video game franchise—which tragically has nothing to do with the 2005 crime thriller starring Laurence Fishburne and Sean Connery—has named Stuber filmmaker Mike Dowse as director. Deadline reports that Dowse has signed on to the project, which features a script by co-creator of the John Wick franchise, Derek Kolstad, as well as Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Film’s Adrian Askarieh on board as producers.

This is a project that’s been in and out of development since at least 2017, back when Brad Peyton (Rampage) was attached to direct and Jason Momoa was set to star. The film is based on the open-world action video game franchise of the same name from Avalanche Studios, which debuted in 2006 and spawned three sequels. In each entry, the player takes control of Rico Rodriguez, a secret agent from the Mediterranean nation of Medici who becomes in faction warfare for control of various island nations. The report notes that the Just Cause film adaptation is searching for a female co-lead for the Rodriguez character, giving the movie a “Romancing the Stone vibe.”

Dowse’s last film was Coffee & Kareem, the Netflix cop-comedy starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson. Before that, the filmmaker teamed up Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in the buddy action-comedy Stuber. Dowse first made waves with his feature debut Fubar, a mockumentary that opened Midnight Madness at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival, before directing the fantastic hockey dramedy Goon starring Seann William Scott. His TV credits include Future Man, Preacher, and Man Seeking Woman.