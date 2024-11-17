Few names have remained as relevant in the comedy world as Adam Sandler over the last 25 years, and one of his critically panned comedies of the romantic variety has found extraordinary streaming success, to everyone’s surprise. Sandler stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in Just Go with It, the 2011 rom-com that has found its way into the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #6 spot. Just Go with It follows a plastic surgeon on a weekend trip to Hawaii who convinces his loyal assistant to pose as his soon-to-be-divorced wife to cover up a lie he told his younger girlfriend. Brooklyn Decker, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Swarsdon also star in the film, which earned a 19% score from critics and a 59% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Allan Loeb and Timothy Dowling wrote the screenplay for Just Go with It, which is based on the French stage play by Pierre Barillet and Jean-Pierre Grédy, with Dennis Dugan directing. Dugan is a Sandler veteran, first working with the comedy actor on the 1996 classic, Happy Gilmore, which has a sequel on the way on Netflix. The two then teamed up again for Big Daddy, the 1999 comedy that also stars Jon Stewart and Joey Lauren Adams and grossed $234 million at the worldwide box office. They also reunited for two movies back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 with I Now Pronounce You Check & Larry and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, the first of which also stars Kevin James and Jessica Biel and the latter featuring performances from John Turturro and Nick Swarsdon.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Focus, the 2015 crime thriller starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie recently premiered on Netflix and has made a swift run to the top of the chart, briefly earning the #1 spot before being dethroned by Hot Frosty, the Netflix Original starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan. The Lost City, the 2022 jungle adventure starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock has also been hanging around the Netflix top 10 since premiering on the platform, with The Secret Life of Pets earning the #5 spot. Martha Stewart’s documentary about her life is also currently sitting in the #9 spot.

Just Go with It stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston and was directed by Dennis Dugan.

