In recent years, fans have loved watching the ever-growing friendship between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The pair struck comedy action gold with the 2019 movie Murder Mystery before following it up in 2023 with Murder Mystery 2. Both of the titles saw the iconic performers pair with Netflix and now, audiences can turn to the streamer to see where the duo first got their on-screen start more than one decade ago. Joining the lineup alongside the platform’s coveted Top 10 listing is Just Go With It, which currently sits in the number three spot on the streamer.

With perhaps one of the most manipulative plotlines that you’ve ever heard of, Just Go With It introduces audiences to Danny (Sandler), an uber-successful plastic surgeon who discovered that his fiancée was cheating on him on their wedding day. Hatching a plan of how to get the ladies, Danny continues to wear his would-be wedding ring to sell women a sob story of how he’s in an unhappy relationship, just to win their affections. A true class act! Eventually, Danny’s path crosses with Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), a woman who he can actually see a future with, but thanks to his pick-up artist-like swag, he needs to tangle himself deeper into a web of lies to win her over. For this, he gets the help of his assistant, Katherine (Aniston), to pretend to be his current wife from whom he is “getting divorced”. But, when feelings begin to develop between the plastic surgeon and his assistant, things get messier than ever.

The Rest of ‘Just Go With It’s Cast

Joining Sandler and Aniston in their first rom-com together is a lineup that includes Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Bailee Madison (Bridge to Terabithia), Nick Swardson (Grandma’s Boy), musician Dave Matthews, Rachel Dratch (Doctor Odyssey), Kevin Nealon (Weeds), Keegan-Michael Key (Transformers One), Heidi Montag (The Hills) and more.

Despite being a financial success at the box office, earning $214 million against its $80 million production budget, Just Go With It was a massive miss for critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics slapped the rom-com with a 19% approval rating, while audiences went much easier on it, with 59%. Anyone who’s followed Sandler’s career won’t be too shook by the abysmal scores as, despite being one of the biggest names in the biz, the comedian-turned-drama actor has had several severe misses during his time in Hollywood. For every Hustle and Uncut Gems (94% and 91%, respectively), there’s a Grown Ups and Bulletproof (10% and 8%, respectively), or, at the very bottom of the barrel, The Ridiculous 6 with a 0% approval rating.

Still, if you trust the people of Netflix and want to tune in for the platform’s number three movie, Just Go With It is now streaming.

Just Go With It Release Date February 10, 2011 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Nicole Kidman , Nick Swardson , Brooklyn Decker , Bailee Madison Adam Sandler , Jennifer Aniston Runtime 110 Main Genre Comedy Writers Allan Loeb , Timothy Dowling , I.A.L. Diamond , Abe Burrows , Pierre Barillet , Jean-Pierre Grédy Tagline Sometimes a guy's best wingman...Is a wingwoman. Website http://www.justgowithit-movie.com/?hs308=JGW6186 Expand

