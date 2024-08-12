The Big Picture Just Go With It, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, is now a top 10 movie on Peacock.

Directed by Dennis Dugan, the rom-com has a 19% critical score but a 59% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film follows a plastic surgeon who enlists his office manager to pretend to be his wife for romantic hijinks.

One of Jennifer Aniston's most classic rom-coms of her career is finding success nearly 15 years after release. Just Go With It, the 2011 romantic comedy starring in which Adam Sandler also stars opposite Aniston, has made its way into the top 10 most popular movies on Peacock. The film falls just short of M. Night Shyamalan's Old, which is enjoying success while Trap is still playing in theaters, but beats out both Men in Black sequels and also the Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock rom-com, The Proposal. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, Just Go With It also stars Nicole Kidman, Brooklyn Decker, Nick Swardson, and Dan Patrick, and currently sits at a dismal 19% score from critics but a 59% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just Go With It was directed by Dennis Dugan, who is best known for helming both Grown Ups movies which Sandler also stars in alongside his pals Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade. Dugan also worked with Sandler on other projects like Jack and Jill, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Big Daddy, Happy Gilmore, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry. The script for Just Go With It was penned by Allan Loeb with contributions from Timothy Dowling, with the former having worked with Aniston prior on The Switch, and also writing the screenplay for other projects such as Here Comes the Boom, The Dilemma, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Peacock?

Dominating the Peacock streaming charts over the weekend has been The Bikeriders, the period drama from writer/director Jeff Nichols which stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer. Both Men in Black 2 and 3, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are also in the Peacock top 10 movies, with Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult's vampire team-up also sneaking into the top 10. Other movies to make an appearance in the top 10 are Bob Odenkirk's Nobody, which also has a sequel on the way, and Abigail, the 2024 horror flick which stars Dan Stevens and Melissa Barrera. Love Island USA Season 6 continues its run as the most popular show to watch on Peacock.

