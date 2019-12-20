‘Just Mercy,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Booksmart’ Join Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight

0

WB’s death row drama Just Mercy, Bong Joon-ho‘s critical sensation Parasite and Olivia Wilde’s teen comedy Booksmart have been added to Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

On Sunday, Dec. 22 — yes, just two days from now — For Your Consideration host Scott Mantz will lead a Q&A with Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, which is a hell of a way to close out the year. Foxx earned a SAG Award nomination for his turn as death row inmate, and Jordan gives a stoic lead performance that shouldn’t be missed. To buy tickets, click here.

Meanwhile, Collider will ring in the new year with Wilde and her leading lady Beanie Feldstein when Booksmart screens on Jan. 6. The film opened in May and is still hanging around the awards conversation, particularly with regard to its original screenplay. To buy tickets, click here.

And finally, Parasite, which is the frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best International Feature, will screen on Jan. 16 with director Bong in attendance. To buy tickets, click here.

These three films have been added in the wake of successful FYC screenings for Knives Out, Joker and Rocketman, and there may be another mystery movie announced soon that promises to be one of Collider’s biggest events yet.

If you don’t live anywhere close to ArcLight Hollywood, fear not, as highlights from each post-screening Q&A will be featured in a future episode of For Your Consideration. Stay tuned to Collider for announcements about future films participating in the FYC Screening Series. And to watch the most recent FYC episode in which the gang examines the Best Cinematography race before revisiting their initial Best Picture predictions, click here.

