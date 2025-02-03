Just because the "old" Justice League won't be teaming up for another adventure, doesn't mean that we can't go back and rewatch it whenever we feel like it. This month, Tubi is making it especially easy for you: the 2017 version of Justice League is available to stream for free on the platform in February. In case you have trouble telling them apart, this is not the Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon) version, but we'll get to that in a bit.

In order to remember why Justice League became a controversial movie to begin with, we have to go back one year and talk about Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Zack Snyder adventure was a Justice League movie of sorts because it featured "Batfleck" Ben Affleck (Air), hunky Superman Henry Cavill (Argylle), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). The 2016 movie had the difficult task of setting up the entire DCEU — DC's response to the shared superhero universe that Marvel created successfully some years before. The problem was that a portion of fans complained that BvS was far too serious and dark, and then it all changed.

Warner Bros. decided to rework the Justice League movie, which Snyder was already hard at work on. The studio decided to hire Joss Whedon (2012's The Avengers) to conduct extensive reshoots and deliver an overall lighter tone for the movie. Justice League then became a controversial title because, from its premiere, you could tell that a lot of elements were not supposed to be there in the first place. This prompted critics like Washington Post's Alyssa Rosenberg to write that "everyone involved in making Justice League" surely "deserved something better."

Critics Slammed 'Justice League,' and Fans Demanded a New Version

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the 2017 version of the film holds a "rotten" 39% critics score, while audiences were somewhat gentler, giving it a moderate 67% with over 100,000 reviews. For some fans, part of the fun in the movie is trying to pick out what was directed by Zack Snyder and what was altered or inserted by Whedon. For better or for worse, the bad reception of Justice League — although not that bad; it still made $660 million at the box office — prompted Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to return to the project and showcase his original idea to the public. Fans pushed the studio to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and they eventually did: the second version of Justice League is a 4-hour adventure that had a far better reception: a 71% critics rating.

You can stream Justice League for free on Tubi.