DC Comics has always been known for having some of the best and most acclaimed animated superhero films in the game. For quite some time, they have ruled the animated space because of how well and accurately they have adapted the company's most iconic storylines. The DC Comics mythos is complex, vast, and, mostly, very well-written. So, to accurately adapt said stories can almost guarantee an acclaimed film.

Whether a film is part of the DC Animated Movie Universe, the classic DC Animated Universe, or a unique world separate from everything else, the DC animated films are mostly astounding, especially those concerning the Justice League. Indeed, the best of the best typically go to their adaptions of the titanous team's sagas. These are the best Justice League animated movies, ranked by their overall quality and how well they adapt their beloved source material into the animated medium.

10 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One' (2024)

Directed by Jeff Wamester

Unfortunately, the Tomorrowverse (the animated universe that came after the DC Animated Movie Universe) barely got its time in the sun before it ended with a three-part spectacle event. It adapted one of the largest DC Comics stories of all time, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which marked a before and after in DC's Universe. Even though the film marked the end of the Tomorrowverse, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One ended up being a great kick-off to this franchise-ending trilogy.

Although it does change quite a bit from the original "Crisis on Infinite Earths" storyline that represented a seismic change in the comic books, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One opened to pretty great praise. It is arguably the best adaptation of the seminal event, honoring it while still injecting enough individuality to stand out. The Tomorrowverse had some hits and misses, but people grew hopeful for its big finale after the first of the trilogy's release earlier this year.

9 'Justice League: War' (2014)

Directed by Jay Oliva

Helmed by critically acclaimed director Jay Oliva, known for directing some of DC's greatest animated films, Justice League: War served as the origin story of the Justice League in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Many claim the likes of films like Chloé Zhao's Eternals weren't as good as they could have been because they tried to introduce too many characters at once. However, Justice League: War proves that's not an excuse for a film's quality.

Justice League: War does a phenomenal job of introducing audiences to the entire Justice League and the major DC villain, Darkseid (Steve Blum), bringing them together in a mere 79 minutes. More impressively, it clearly defines each character's persona, juggling a large cast and making it look easy. It's far from perfect, but it's still a worthy ninth place in this ranking. Plus, if the live-action Justice League film had been executed more like this, there's a good chance it wouldn't have a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

8 'Justice League: Gods and Monsters' (2015)

Directed by Sam Liu

What immediately makes Justice League: Gods and Monsters interesting and unique is the fact that not only does it take place in an alternate universe, but it also features a far darker and more morally complicated iteration of the Justice League. This version of the League reigns control over the world with their power and has far different origin stories compared to their traditional ones.

Batman is (Michael C. Hall) a vampire, Superman (Benjamin Bratt) is a son of Zod, and Wonder Woman (Tamara Taylor) has been exiled from New Genesis. This alternate take on the Justice League is really entertaining and engaging, offering a side of these heroes seldom seen in either comic books or animation, providing something fans have never really seen before.

7 'Justice League vs. Teen Titans' (2016)

Directed by Sam Liu

The two biggest and most popular teams in the DC universe go head-to-head in Justice League vs. Teen Titans, and boy, did people love it. One of the biggest villains of the Teen Titans has always been the demon Trigon (Jon Bernthal), who also happens to be the father of their fellow member, Raven (Taissa Farmiga). Also, the idea of Batman fighting his son is pretty awesome.

When the mighty demon lord takes over the Justice League, it's up to the Teen Titans to step up and, somehow, take them down. The writers did a wonderful job at making this just as much of a Teen Titans movie as it is a Justice League movie, which helps it feel balanced and twice as exciting. The voice actors locked down for the project are also wonderful, and the performances are very well done.

6 'Justice League Dark: Apokolips War' (2020)

Directed by Matt Peters & Cristina Sotta

What if the Justice League lost? Justice League Dark: Apokolips War answers that question by bringing together the entire DC Animated Movie Universe. This ambitious animated movie is DC's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame put into one. Apokolips War is a bone-chilling film that wraps up the DC Animated Movie Universe in a brutal, compelling, and emotional fashion.

Viewers had to watch their favorite DC characters die, get brainwashed, or be de-powered in the battle against the terrible Darkseid (Tony Todd). As the title suggests, this dark effort is a war movie at its heart, adapting the subgenre into the distinctive style only the characters of DC Comics could. The stakes are higher than they'd ever been, and the ending is so intense that it directly leads to the creation of the short-lived Tomorrowverse.

5 'Justice League: The New Frontier' (2008)

Directed by Dave Bullock

A fan-favorite Elseworlds story that brings a fresh yet familiar take on the iconic DC team is none other than Justice League: The New Frontier. Set in the recognizable era of the 1950s, this well-known narrative shows a League of a different time in life, showing how that changes things. It's cute, action-packed, fun, and well-performed, a true outlier amid Justice League movies, which are usually similar in tone and scope.

Many stories tend to take the Justice League story arcs from the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Ages and modernize them. But Justice League: The New Frontier decides to keep the story in the actual Silver Age, adding a quirky yet much-appreciated twist to a well-known formula. The style and unique approach to heroism have allowed Justice League: The New Frontier to cement itself into audiences' minds for over a decade.

4 'Justice League vs. the Fatal Five' (2019)

Directed by Sam Liu

The DC universe that featured hit series like Batman: The Animated Series and the beloved Cartoon Network hit Justice League was simply known as the DC Animated Universe. After the end of Justice League Unlimited, many thought this franchise would never find its comeback until Justice League vs. the Fatal Five came out in 2019.

Justice League vs the Fatal Five features the DC super-team in the art style of the DC Animated Universe, with the same iconic voice cast, including the late Kevin Conroy. After 13 years of not seeing this version of the League together, it's such a rush of joy to see the heroes together again. The film fits right in with the rest of the DC Animated Universe on a quality scale, with the writing and animation being both nostalgic and stellar, offering fan service but not at the expense of a great story.