The Big Picture Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is the final installment of the Tomorrowverse saga with a star-studded cast.

Fans will witness the last performances of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as Batman and Joker in this multiversal crossover.

Based on a 1985 comic book crossover, this film features our heroes facing multiversal threats as their worlds are slowly vaporized.

The wait is finally over as Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three will be available for purchase on digital platforms. This DC animated feature is the final installment of the Tomorrowverse saga, featuring a star-studded cast, as well as the final performance of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as Batman and Joker. This film is a follow-up to Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two.

This upcoming conclusion to this multiversal crossover has our heroes stuck in a pocket universe as each of their worlds is slowly vaporized by Anti-Monitor. It's now up to our heroes and their allies to face multiversal threats. The film stars an all-star cast, including, Alexandra Daddario, Jensen Ackles, Katee Sackhoff, John DiMaggio, Aldis Hodge, and Troy Baker, just to name a few. It's also the film where fans will witness the final performance of Hamill and Conroy in the DC Animation franchise.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is based on a 1985 to 1986 comic book crossover written by Marv Wolfman. This comic story released 12 issues, and it inspired other DC multiverse events in various media, such as The Arrowverse on CW, which had a TV crossover event that carried the same name in 2014.

Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill's DC History

Image via Warner Bros.

Conroy and Hamill first appeared together in Batman: Mask of The Phantasm in 1993, a film that would also launch their DC Animation voice-over careers as Batman and Joker respectively. Since then, the two have played roles in multiple DC projects, sometimes together, and other times apart. The two starred in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Superman: The Animated Series, the 2001 Justice League TV series, and Batman: The Killing Joke. Their most recent collaboration was in the 2024 video game, MultiVersus.

In 2022, Conroy passed away at age 66. He died in a New York City hospital due to intestinal cancer. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Hamill announced that he'd resign his role as Joker as Conroy was seen as his partner, and it wouldn't be the same without him. The Star Wars actor has contemplated leaving the role multiple times in the past, according to MovieWeb, and has only returned to the role to honor his DC co-actor.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is available for digital purchase on July 16, 2024. Meanwhile, the physical release will be on July 23, 2024.