The concluding saga of the crisis that has plagued DC's animated Tomorrowverse series is coming - soon! The DC Extended Universe ended its run in 2023, and 2024 marks the conclusion of yet another DC franchise, as the Tomorrowverse movie timeline offers its concluding chapter. Beginning in 2020, the timeline was heralded by Superman: Man of Tomorrow and has, in the years that followed, earned itself a loyal following due to its engaging storyline. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths arc was a noteworthy achievement for DC given its massive crossover events that saw heroes recruited across the multiverse. After the recent release of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two in January 2024, the three-part DC animated film series will end its action-packed run with Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three which will arrive this summer.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will be available to purchase exclusively on digital on July 16 and on 4K UHD in limited edition steelbook packaging and Blu-ray on July 23. Fans of this thrilling superhero adventure will also be able to indulge in a variety of bonus features, including interviews with the filmmakers on how they created a comprehensive universe across seven films. The highly anticipated film brings the curtains down on the thrilling trilogy, and thus marks the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc. The first two installments of the trilogy are also currently available on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Based on DC’s legendary comic book limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez from 1985-1986, the trilogy marks the first story in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies told in this fashion. Alongside the aforementioned Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the Tomorrowverse arc also includes Justice Society: World War II, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Justice League: Warworld.

'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three' Boasts a Star-Studded Lineup

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau with Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan serving as executive producers. The film is directed by Jeff Wamester from a script penned by Jim Krieg. Wes Gleason is tasked with casting and voice direction, and under his gaze the film put together a star-studded ensemble cast. The film's voice cast features returning popular voice cast members including Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Darren Criss (Glee) as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton) as Green Lantern/John Stewart, Meg Donnelly (Legion of Super-Heroes) as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic (Castle) as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, along with Corey Stoll (Ant-Man, Black Mass) as Lex Luthor. The star-studded voice cast also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’Onn J’Onzz, Troy Baker as The Joker & Spider Guild Lantern, Brian Bloom as Adam Strange & Sidewinder, and Matt Bomer as The Flash, among many others.

