The Big Picture Warner Bros. Entertainment releases a new trailer for the upcoming animated trilogy Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, based on the legendary comic book series.

The trailer reveals that the heroes of the Tomorrowverse are brought together by the Monitor and must save the multiverse, with appearances from characters like Superman and Supergirl.

This animated trilogy is part of the Tomorrowverse shared universe and will be the first story in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line told across three films.

A crisis is coming to DC's animated Tomorrowverse series! Warner Bros. Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated trilogy Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. The three films will be based on the legendary 1985-1986 comic book series by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. The first film is set to be released in 2024.

The trailer begins by showing that DC's heroes have been brought together by a character called the Monitor. The Monitor talks about how the heroes live within a multiverse and, just like in the comic book series, the trailer shows the Tomorrowverse's Superman with an older version of the Man of Steel from a parallel world. The Monitor also tells Supergirl that she is needed — in the original comic book series, Supergirl ended up sacrificing herself. The trailer also shows a world being erased from existence, with our heroes watching in horror, as worlds throughout the multiverse are destroyed.

Along with being part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line, the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy will be the latest installment in the Tomorrowverse shared universe. The Tomorrowverse began in 2020 with Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The other films in the series include Justice Society: World War II, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Justice League: Warworld. The Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline will be the first story in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line told across three films. The line previously adapted Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Batman: The Long Halloween as two-part films.

'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Was Previously Adapted for Live-Action Television

Close

The upcoming animated trilogy won't be the first time that fans have seen this iconic comic book series brought to life. The 2019-2020 Arrowverse crossover also adapted the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. Along with the Arrowverse characters, the crossover featured appearances from other versions of DC characters, including Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and John Wesley Shipp as the Flash. Just like the comic and the upcoming animated version, the heroes of the Arrowverse were brought together by the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to save the multiverse. At one time, former DC Films President Walter Hamada planned to adapt the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline for the DC Extended Universe. However, it was one of many plans that were later scrapped after Discovery's purchase of Warner Bros. and new plans for DC on the big screen.

The first film in the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy will be released in 2024. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below:

Watch on Max