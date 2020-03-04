‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ Trailer Reveals an R-rated DC Comics Epic

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the R-rated animated film that will conclude a six-year story that started in 2014 with Justice League War. Co-directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters) and Christina Sotta (Young Justice), the film will be released alongside a new DC Showcase animated short, titled Adam Strange.

Apokolips War will pick up after DC’s biggest bad Darkseid has decimated planet Earth and the Justice League. The voice cast is led by Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, and Taissa Farmiga as Raven. Candyman himself, Tony Todd, provides the voice of Darkseid, while the rest of the cast is filled out by Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Christopher Gorham as The Flash, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, and Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor.

Check out the trailer below. Justice League Dark: Apololips War debuts on Digital starting May 5, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on May 19, 2020.

Here is the official synopsis for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War: