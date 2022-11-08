First introduced into the world of comics in September 2011, the DC Comics superhero team Justice League Dark has an undeniably enticing premise. What if there was a collection of superpowered beings made up of supernatural creatures and other figures straight out of an old-school horror movie? Anchored by DC Comics legends like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and so many others, the Justice League Dark team hasn’t been around for long, but it’s turned into an object of fascination for many DC Comics fans. No wonder, then, that Warner Bros. has constantly tried to get a live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark off the ground, though never to successful results.

The Earliest Days of Justice League Dark

Only a little over a year after they were first introduced in the pages of DC Comics, news broke that the Justice League Dark characters were being adapted into a movie to be directed by Guillermo del Toro. Even in the modern world of comic book movies being a dominant force in movie theaters, that kind of turnaround time for adaptations is quite peculiar. However, it’s easy to see why Warner Bros. would be hankering to get the project off the ground at the dawn of 2013. For one thing, though the team was relatively brand new, the characters in that group were not. Figures like Constantine had been around for decades and had even headlined movies before.

Then there was the fact that the preceding year, 2012, was the year that superhero movies changed forever because of The Avengers. This feature made big team-up films the go-to mold for even features in the space of comic book movies. Since Warner Bros. was gearing up to relaunch Superman with Man of Steel the following summer, they couldn’t just rush into a Justice League movie right away to capitalize on The Avengers. Justice League Dark, on the other hand, didn’t have to kowtow to other ongoing franchises, it could be up and ready to go promptly. On top of all that, del Toro was putting the finishing touches on Pacific Rim for the studio at the time and Warner Bros. almost certainly wanted to keep him around.

After the rumors started to swirl of his involvement in this film, del Toro quickly confirmed he was planning to direct this movie, which would now be called Dark Universe, a name that would take on unintentionally humorous meanings in the years to follow. He would go on to note that his current plan was to shoot the then-upcoming ghost story movie Crimson Peak first and then tackle Dark Universe. He was also quite forthcoming on the characters he was planning to incorporate into the movie, with the film set to include everyone from Constantine to Etrigan the Demon to Madame Xanadu to Swamp Thing, among many others. At the same time, he noted that Warner Bros. hadn’t yet greenlit the film.

2013 Was Pivotal for Justice League Dark

Even though nobody could have pictured it at the time, the summer of 2013 would be a pivotal one for which direction Justice League Dark would travel down in the future. Del Toro’s Pacific Rim did decent but not extraordinary box office business, barely cracking $411 million on a mighty $190 million budget. Meanwhile, Man of Steel did quite well, particularly in the U.S. where it took in over $290 million. Though Pacific Rim was the better-reviewed movie of the two, it was clear which one was the bigger hit for Warner Bros. In hindsight, it’s also clear which one that studio was going to look to as a guide for future DC Comics projects.

But all that wasn’t on the mind of del Toro, whose endearingly bustling nature meant that, throughout 2014, he was toiling away on the Justice League Dark script just as he was shooting Crimson Peak. This same year, Warner Bros. began to get serious about the future of its shared universe of DC Comics characters on the big screen. With Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice shooting and a slew of actors firmly cast as DC Comics heavyweights like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, the studio felt comfortable enough to make a dog-and-pony show out of announcing a slew of DC Comics blockbusters set for release through 2020. It was an expansive slate that promised solo movies for everyone from Shazam to Wonder Woman to Cyborg.

The Downfall of the Justice League Dark Movie

Absent from this slate, though, was Justice League Dark, a production that del Toro had openly been going back and forth on in terms of whether or not it would tie into the universe established by Man of Steel. Justice League Dark’s absence from this slate wasn’t an automatic death knell for the property, but it wasn’t a good sign. The priorities of Warner Bros. brass were readily apparent and it was to push super interconnected blockbusters starring DC Comics characters. Most of those – save for the first Suicide Squad – were based on vintage superheroes that had existed since the 1940s, another ominous sign for a film adaptation that was based on a group that hadn’t existed before 2011.

By early 2015, del Toro has grown more ambivalent about his future on the project. Though noting that he had turned in a new draft of the script io Warner Bros., he was now openly saying that he may only direct it if his schedule allowed. He also noted that the future of the project and his involvement in it would be based on the needs of the DC Universe that was boiling. By that summer, del Toro was officially off the project, with his creative gaze shifting over to brand-new features like The Shape of Water. Though del Toro was not going to realize his vision of Justice League Dark, that didn’t mean the film was dead in the water completely.

Before 2015 was out, rumors swirled that Warner Bros. was eyeballing filmmakers like Fede Alvarez and the duo Aharon Keshales & Navot Papushado to direct del Toro's screenplay. This is also when some names were rumors to be in contention for critical roles in the film, including Colin Farrell as John Constantine, Ron Perlman as Swamp Thing, and Ben Mendelsohn as Anton Arcane. It would take until the following year, though, for a new filmmaker to get properly attached to the project.

A little over a year after del Toro’s Justice League Dark died on the vine, Doug Liman was hired to take over the project. Michael Gilio was penning a new screenplay for the motion picture, which was once again called Dark Universe. Liman’s presence, coming on the heels of him briefly getting attached to a Gambit movie, couldn’t help but feel a tad less exciting than the prospect of the Cronos director getting to handle a team full of superpowered monsters. Still, Liman getting attached to the project at least signaled that Warner Bros. wasn’t ready to abandon this project just yet.

Liman’s stint on Dark Universe didn’t last long, with the filmmaker leaving the movie by early 2017. At the time of this development, it was revealed that Warner Bros. was already talking to filmmakers who could step in and take over the project, a sign that Dark Universe would be getting off the ground very shortly. One name thrown around at the time was Andy Muschietti, the man responsible for bringing the two It movies to life. Though Muschietti would later enter the world of DC Comics movie adaptations with The Flash, he did not sign on to take over Justice League Dark.

There weren’t any further rumors about who could take over the project in the weeks and months that followed. Dark Universe was suddenly on the back burner, likely because of all the internal turmoil happening within the plans for DC blockbusters at Warner Bros. throughout 2017. As the studio just tried to get Justice League into theaters through extensive reshoots and mustache snafus, there was no time to get concerned about a Justice League Dark movie.

But What About Justice League Dark on TV?

With no further progress occurring on a movie adaptation, fans of these characters began to pin their hopes on TV being a good outlet for a live-action Justice League Dark adaptation. Just like with the proposed movie version of these characters, live-action Justice League Dark TV appearances had also been cursed with endless problems. Both the NBC Constantine TV program and the streaming show Swamp Thing had separate plans to introduce the superhero team in future seasons, but neither one got past a first season, thus ensuring that these plans went unrealized.

At the start of 2020, as part of a pact made between Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros., it was announced that J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot would be overseeing a whole slew of interconnected movies and TV shows headlined by Justice League Dark characters. The plan was for all these projects to eventually culminate in a proper Justice League Dark production, much like how the original Marvel Cinematic Universe movies culminated in the first Avengers. The initial plans called for TV shows based on Constantine and Madame Xanadu while a movie headlined by Zatanna was being penned by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell.

However, as the years went on, there were no further developments on any of these projects and it was eventually revealed that Warner Bros. had opted to just ditch the productions entirely. Ambitious plans for a live-action incarnation of Justice League Dark playing out on both the big and small screen never came to pass. Much like the various incarnations of the Dark Universe movie, this new plan to realize a team of spooky DC Comics crime fighters never came to pass.

It's unknown if Justice League Dark is still on the slate for upcoming DC Comics movies or TV shows, especially in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of what’s now being called DC Films. Gunn’s open affinity for more obscure DC Comics characters means it’s not out of the question for the various members of this group to show up in live-action form in the near future, but a Justice League Dark movie seems a bit more questionable. While the group has thrived in comics and even in animated direct-to-video movies, in the world of live-action storytelling, the superhero team Justice League Dark has faced nonstop horrors in just trying to exist.