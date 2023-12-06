2001 gave DC fans and children all over the world the chance to finally see the iconic Justice League team up for one of the first times on screen. The series would bring together the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl and Green Lantern.

Set in the same universe as Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series, the show would see the return of Kevin Conroy as Batman and almost all the other previous cast members found in both shows. The show received much praise upon release and to this day it's considered one of the best animated series of all time.

Justice League Release Date November 17, 2001 Cast Kevin Conroy, George Newbern, Susan Eisenberg, Phil LaMarr, Carl Lumbly, Michael Rosenbaum, Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre Animation Rating TV-PG Seasons 2

10 "Starcrossed" (Season 2, Episode 24)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Serving as the first part of a three-part series finale, the Thanagarians, Hawkgirl's people, arrive on Earth claiming that another species known as the Gordanians are coming for their planet, and they offer their protection. But all is not well when the League is eventually betrayed by the Thanagarians and the true villains are revealed.

The episode does a wonderful job of establishing the stakes for the upcoming blockbuster story in the next two episodes. Essentially serving as the act one to the overarching Starcrossed story, the plot of this episode ends by leaving room for the story to fully kick off into high gear. The episode ends with John Stewart seeing that one of their own, Hawkgirl, was part of the betrayal.

Close

9 "Legends: Part II" (Season 1, Episode 17)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

When they get trapped in an alternate dimension that looks like the classic DC Comics, the League teams up with superheroes from Green Lantern's childhood, the Justice Guild of America, to face the villainous Injustice Guild.

The episode was praised for its wonderful storytelling and insane twists and turns. It's eventually revealed that the Justice Guild of America themselves are illusions created by a mutant. This mind-bending twist is that reality was actually destroyed in a missile crisis and was being recreated to fuel the nostalgia of the mutant, Ray.

Close

8 "Wild Cards" (Season 2, Episode 21)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

While the Joker begins to start trouble in Vegas with the help of the Royal Flush Gang, a romance begins to muster between Hawkgirl and Green Lantern. With the use of a mix of fake and real bombs, Joker separates the League and has the Royal Flush Gang attack them one on one.

As tensions come down to the wire, Hawkgirl and Green Lantern try to diffuse the last bomb, only to discover that there's no good way out of it. At the last moment, Green Lantern pushes her out of the building as the bomb explodes with him still inside. Many believe any episode with Mark Hamill's Joker is a good one and this episode is no different.

Close

7 "Hereafter" (Season 2, Episode 19)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

After an intense fight with the Revenge Squad, it seems as if Superman was killed in a sacrifice play to save his teammates. After Superman's wake, the League discovers that the villains of Metropolis have begun running rampant in the city in Superman's absence, and they must enlist the help of none other than Lobo to aid them.

This episode is an excellent example of how Justice League's writing managed to be mature and tackle deep themes whilst still being kids programming. The 19th installment of Season 2 manages to handle the grief of death superbly. The League losing one of their key members hits them all hard and the writing makes sure the audience feels it too.

Close

6 "Starcrossed: Part II" (Season 2, Episode 25)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

With the Justice League betrayed, captured, and incapacitated, the Thanagarians begin their invasion of Earth. To save the planet, the League must break out and abandon their superhero identities to go undercover and find a way to prevail.

The second part of the three-part finale puts the League in one of the toughest positions they've ever been in. The episode perfectly sets up the big final act of the show's finale. With Hawkgirl betraying her people and warning the League of their plan while being tracked, the League is set up for one massive battle.

Close

5 "A Better World" (Season 2, Episode 11)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

When the Justice Lords, a hardened version of the Justice League from another universe, discover the League's universe and deem it perfect for them to take over. They gain the trust of the League and quickly betray them, taking their place. When the world doesn't take note of Superman's new brutality, only Lex Luthor seems to catch onto what's truly happening here.

The cold opening of the episode is a shocking one, with audiences witnessing the beloved Superman murdering President Lex Luthor. While it's soon discovered that this is the universe of the Justice Lords, it's one crazy way to open the episode and does a wonderful job sending a shock down the viewers' spines to prepare them for this ride of a story.

Close

4 "Wild Cards: Part II" (Season 2, Episode 22)

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

With the League in a tough spot and Green Lantern gravely injured, Joker finally decides to unleash Ace onto the battlefield and reveal that the bomb plot was merely a ploy to get maximum viewership and eyes onto the event, so Ace can use her powerful gaze to make the world go mad.

This episode gave fans of the series a great full-circle moment for Green Lantern and Hawkgirl, who finally confess their feelings for one another and share their first kiss. Batman is able to put a stop to the Joker by revealing to Ace that he was controlling her and allows her to turn her power onto Joker in retaliation.

Close

3 "A Better World: Part II" (Season 2, Episode 12)

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

The League has been captured and replaced by the Justice Lords, who now run amok in their reality. Justice Lord Batman reveals to Flash and Batman that the push that snapped the Justice Lords was their Flash's death.

A huge standout from this episode was a wonderful discussion of ethics between the Batmen of both worlds. As they battle and stalk each other in the Batcave, Batman scolds Justice Lord Batman for their abuse of power, who retaliates and states that it's because of the way they use their power that what happened to them doesn't have to happen to another child. It offers an incredible moral dialogue that offers a lot of thought-provoking messages relating to power abuse.

Close

2 "Hereafter: Part II" (Season 2, Episode 20)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

After evidently dying in the part prior, Superman wakes up to find himself in a barren landscape with a red sun. Upon encountering Vandal Savage, an immortal being, he discovers he's actually on Earth nearly 30,000 years into the future, and he's seemingly stranded there. Meanwhile, in the present day, Lobo replaces Superman in the League.

Placing Superman on an Earth with a red sun, making him powerless, gave the writers the perfect chance to show the audience that the best part about Superman isn't his powers but the man within, Clark Kent. Superman doesn't win the day with his heat vision or super strength, but by being a good man.

Close

1 "Starcrossed: Part III" (Season 2, Episode 26)

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Image via Warner Bros Animation

In the series finale, the Justice League is running out of time as the Thanagarians take over Earth and prepare to activate their hyperspace gate that will destroy the planet.

The episode is a perfect conclusion, not just to the story arc itself, but to the series as a whole. Every member of the Justice League gets stellar full-circle moments that make it a borderline perfect series finale for the seven main members of the League. Hawkgirl's final goodbyes after a personal decision to leave the League because of her betrayal are heartbreaking. Superman and Green Lantern decide it's time to rebuild the League, teeing up the next iteration of the series to come, Justice League: Unlimited.

Close

Watch on Netflix

NEXT:The 10 Best 'Attack on Titan' Episodes, According to IMDb