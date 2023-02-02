DC's new film and television projects, helmed by DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, begin with what James Gunn has called "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." Now, while the full extent of what this means and how it's meant to play out in the revamped DCU is yet to be seen, it's worth taking a look back at the movie that inspired the title: Justice League: Gods and Monsters. The film is an underrated DC classic and while its unique characters are unlikely to be a part of the DCU's future, it is easy to see why Gunn may have been inspired by the movie.

'Justice League: Gods and Monsters' Has a Distinct, Dark Tone

Bruce Timm's vision of the DC Universe led to a number of animated series that set the gold standard for superhero storytelling that has rarely been met, but after the end of Justice League Unlimited, DC animated features moved on to different animation styles, and different kinds of storytelling. Justice League: Gods and Monsters saw a return to the distinctive Bruce Timm styling of animation, with the man himself returning to co-write the story with Alan Burnett, another industry legend. But Gods and Monsters wasn't quite like anything done before -- it took a distinctly darker turn.

The DC Animated Universe has always been intrigued by the idea of the general population being afraid of the heroes who protect them, and what absolute power might do to even the most well-meaning of heroes - you just need to look at the Justice Lords arc of animated series, or the entire first season of Justice League Unlimited. Gods and Monsters is an Elseworlds tale that asks the simple question: what if there was a Justice League that people had every right to be afraid of?

Image Via Warner Home Video

'Gods and Monsters' Sees a Different Version of the Justice League

The movie reimagines DC's Trinity. Its version of Superman (Benjamin Bratt) is the son of the world-conquering General Zod, not the scientist Jor-El. Batman (Michael C. Hall) is not Bruce Wayne, but Kirk Langstrom, mutated by a failed lab experiment into a vampire-like creature. Wonder Woman (Tamara Taylor) is a warrior from New Genesis, escaping from a massacre on Apokolips that she had a direct hand in. None of them have any compunctions whatsoever about killing -- and the only reason why they haven't taken over the world is that they've never seen the point of it...so far.

Unlike the Justice League of Earth-3, however, this version of the Justice League isn't just made of straight-up villains - the movie isn't about darkness for darkness' sake. While it may be a stark contrast to the League everyone knows and loves, these characters aren't just about subverting expectations, they're about exploring entirely new stories set in the framework of a familiar universe. When you think of how James Gunn has rewritten familiar Marvel characters in Guardians of the Galaxy, it's easy to see why he might be so fond of this film to name the first phase of his DCU plan after it.

RELATED: James Gunn’s First Lineup Shows Now DC Is Ready to Compete

A Justice League That the World Wants to See Take Over the World

While they might be killers, this Justice League still works to protect the world, working closely with the government to do so. In fact, they seem to be on better terms with both the government and their own villains than the regular Justice League is -- perhaps because their lack of nobility makes them easier for people to understand. While they are feared by some, a significant chunk of the world's population admires their methods and would like for them to take over the world. Public opinion shifts, however, when someone begins framing Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman for murder.

The overall plot of the movie isn't quite as compelling as the stories behind the characters themselves.

This version of Superman was not raised by the Kents in the relative safety of a small town farm, grown to become a paragon of virtue. Instead, he was raised by migrant workers, forced to learn just how harsh the world could be to people without power. He has a somewhat cynical view of the world, but it's tempered by a constant sense of amusement - now, he is a person with near-unlimited power, and he knows full well that no one on Earth can stop him from doing what he wants to do. He protects the world not out of a sense of justice, but because he's fond of it. He is powerful enough that the idea of anyone opposing him is laughable - there is almost a constant grin on his face because of it.

Image Via Warner Home Video

Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman Genuinely Like Each Other

The team has an interesting dynamic. It's clear that they respect each other, and care for each other, a genuine fondness. There's a level of comfort and understanding between the three of them that's rarely seen even with more traditional versions of DC's Trinity. Gods and Monsters gives us a trio of people who have no illusions about who they are, and that honesty has done a lot for their bond.

What's compelling about the movie is the tragedy that's layered into each character's backstory. Superman just wants to find a purpose in the world and believes he can find it in his legacy - only to later find out that his only legacy is that of a world-conquering madman. Kirk Langstrom was always a social outcast, and turning into a monster only made him more so. His only connection to the world is his friends, and he is as envious of their life together as he cares for them. It's easy to feel pity for Kirk and it's clear that pity is what endeared Superman to him, leading to the creation of the Justice League, a place where Kirk could find his own sense of purpose. Wonder Woman has fled from a tragedy of her own making, a betrayal of the one man she might have truly loved, her hands bloody from a massacre at a wedding that was meant to bring about peace. The villain of the movie isn't particularly iconic, but he is an extension of the tragedy inherent in Batman's backstory. Gods and Monsters cares more about its three lead characters than anything else. It's clear that this film was meant to introduce a whole new universe but never had the popularity to make it stick.

Justice League: Gods and Monsters is a fresh take on the DC Universe, one that follows the tradition of the best Elseworlds stories by shaking up conventions. Its heroes don't need to follow high moral standards (though in the end, they choose to), and its characters and beats break out of established patterns (no more murdering of the Waynes to bring about a new Batman). But above all else, it's a film that gives us wholly new characters and reasons to care about them. If that is what the new slate of DC projects can focus on going forward, then there is a lot to look forward to in the years ahead.