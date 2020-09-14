Facebook Messenger

Junkie XL Reveals His ‘Justice League’ Theme for The Snyder Cut

by      September 14, 2020

When The Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max in 2021, not only will the film (TV series?) feature all-new footage, it’ll have an all-new soundtrack as well. When Zack Snyder was making Justice League, he enlisted composer Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg) to handle the score. But after Snyder left during post-production and Joss Whedon took over as director, Junkie XL’s score was ditched in favor of a new one by composer Danny Elfman.

We’ll finally get to hear Junkie XL’s Justice League score in The Snyder Cut, and the Mad Max: Fury Road composer recently revealed a preview of his theme for the film. In a video released during DC FanDome, Holkenborg said he’s hard at work finishing the music while noting that a good chunk of work was previously done:

“I’m so excited to be back and finish Justice League with Zack Snyder, the Zack Snyder cut. I can’t tell you how excited I am. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, obviously, even though I already did a lot of work. Right now, I’m finishing an action bit with the new Justice League theme, and I want to preview a bit of that.”

And with that, Holkenborg played a snippet of his Justice League theme. And it sounds pretty good! It’s certainly more in line with the soundscape that Holkeborg created for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside Hans Zimmer. Ultimately Elfman’s score for the theatrical cut of Justice League was fine, but I am curious to hear what Holkenborg has put together for The Snyder Cut – although he has his work cut out for him now with a running time of four hours.

Listen to a snippet of Junkie XL’s The Snyder Cut score below. For more DC goodness, check out our ranking of every DC movie villain ever.

snyder-cut-justice-league-hbo-max

Image via HBO Max

