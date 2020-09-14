Junkie XL Reveals His ‘Justice League’ Theme for The Snyder Cut

When The Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max in 2021, not only will the film (TV series?) feature all-new footage, it’ll have an all-new soundtrack as well. When Zack Snyder was making Justice League, he enlisted composer Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg) to handle the score. But after Snyder left during post-production and Joss Whedon took over as director, Junkie XL’s score was ditched in favor of a new one by composer Danny Elfman.

We’ll finally get to hear Junkie XL’s Justice League score in The Snyder Cut, and the Mad Max: Fury Road composer recently revealed a preview of his theme for the film. In a video released during DC FanDome, Holkenborg said he’s hard at work finishing the music while noting that a good chunk of work was previously done:

“I’m so excited to be back and finish Justice League with Zack Snyder, the Zack Snyder cut. I can’t tell you how excited I am. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, obviously, even though I already did a lot of work. Right now, I’m finishing an action bit with the new Justice League theme, and I want to preview a bit of that.”

And with that, Holkenborg played a snippet of his Justice League theme. And it sounds pretty good! It’s certainly more in line with the soundscape that Holkeborg created for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside Hans Zimmer. Ultimately Elfman’s score for the theatrical cut of Justice League was fine, but I am curious to hear what Holkenborg has put together for The Snyder Cut – although he has his work cut out for him now with a running time of four hours.

Listen to a snippet of Junkie XL's The Snyder Cut score below.