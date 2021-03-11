On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Steven Spielberg's very personal new movie as well as the director's spooky collaboration with the creators of Stranger Things on an adaptation of Stephen King's The Talisman, plus Michael B. Jordan and Kenneth Branagh signing on to direct Creed III and the Bee Gees movie, respectively.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Natalie Portman's new Apple series, the first look at Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, the controversy surrounding Pepe Le Pew and Space Jam 2, the HBO Max leak of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the curious case of Cameron Crowe.

Finally, Jeff talks about movie theaters reopening in New York and Los Angeles, the Oscars moving to Union Station, and James Gunn's slapdown of The Illuminerdi before taking a few mailbag questions, including one about the Snyder Cut's awards eligibility and another about Netflix's series release strategy.

