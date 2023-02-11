Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang will be battling evil forces yet again, this time with the company of the younger and animated versions of the members of DC's Justice League, joining the hunters and huntresses of Remnant in an animated feature-length crossover titled Justice League x RWBY. The first installment, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, will be available to purchase Digitally and on Blu-ray on April 25.

Apart from the release date, Warner Bros. Entertainment has also revealed the trailer for the forthcoming animated film, introducing the RWBY-fied versions of the iconic Justice League members, including the likes of Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Flash, Vixen, and Cyborg. Directed by RWBY showrunner Kerry Shawcross, the first part of the crossover film finds the Justice League morphed into teenagers and placed in the slightly odd world of Remnant, while Team RWBY discovers that something has mysteriously changed in their world. With the emergence of the Justice League, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang will be working as hard as they can to restore normalcy to their world before the powerful and peculiar Grimm obliterates everything.

Based on the "RWBY/Justice League" comic book limited series, which debuted as a DC digital-first title in 2021, the animated film is written by screenwriter Meghan Fitzmartin, with Rooster Teeth serving as the film's production house. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray also come with special features, including the "You Look... Different" featurette, revealing the inspiration behind the new appearance of the Justice League. Other features include "Kid Stuff" and "Plastic Man Saves the World" from the DC Vault.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen features the voices of Natalie Alyn Lind, Nat Wolff, Ozioma Akagha, David Errigo Jr., Chandler Riggs, Jeannie Tirado, and Tru Valentino in the animated version of Justice League. Further, RWBY's long-running voice cast, Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, and Barbara Dunkelman, will be joining the upcoming film as their respective characters: Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang. Other cast members include Miles Luna, Shannon McCormick, and Tara Platt.

RWBY, created by the late Monty Oum, follows a group of young huntress trainees in Beacon Academy as they work to become huntresses in full bloom so they can defend the world from the Grimm creatures. One of Rooster Teeth's most well-known franchises, the ninth volume of the series debuted earlier this month exclusively on Crunchyroll, along with all previous volumes.

The first part of Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen will be available digitally on April 25 on various streaming platforms, including Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu, among others. You can watch the trailer and check out the Blu-ray cover below.