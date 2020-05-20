Henry Cavill Reacts to the Snyder Cut Announcement

Fans of Zack Snyder’s DC Universe films were greeted with a surprise announcement this morning when the director revealed on a livestream Q&A that Warner Bros. will, in fact, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The news came on the heels of a Man of Steel watch party Snyder hosted Wednesday morning, when he, his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill fielded a question about the long-rumored director’s cut of 2017’s Justice League, which hardcore fans have been demanding to see since the film was released. Snyder playfully dismissed the question before BOOM! Whipping out a poster announcing that his cut of Justice League would be premiering on HBO Max next year.

Along with the predictable explosion of fan enthusiasm, Snyder’s Justice League cast joined in to celebrate the announcement. Jason Momoa shared the poster on his Instagram with a message of thanks to all the fans.

Meanwhile, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher shared a different title poster along with his own character poster, accompanied by a similar but more succinct thank you message.

And finally, Cavill dropped a Superman character poster on Instagram to share the news.

Interestingly, Cavill is the only one to mention the occasionally toxic nature of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which has seen some ugliness since its inception, including harassment. But, as the actor points out, more Justice League is a good thing for everyone, so right now we should all just be stoked that we’re getting to see him in the blue tights one more time. Check out high-res versions of the posters below, and for more on the Snyder Cut, read about how the director’s cut finally came to fruition.